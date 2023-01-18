DALLAS (AP) — Trae Young's latest matchup against Luka Doncic was his first with Dejounte Murray.
Atlanta's backcourt mates kept their winning streak alive against the MVP candidate.
Murray scored 30 points, Young had 18 points and 12 assists and the Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night.
John Collins added 19 points as Atlanta won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get back over .500 at 23-22.
Doncic scored 30 points but had just three in the fourth quarter and fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young. They were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018, Doncic going third overall and Young fifth.
Murray and Collins combined to go 7 of 11 from 3-point range as the Hawks shot 57% from deep and 50% overall.
Dallas was down one when Murray, acquired in the offseason for multiple first-round draft picks, hit a 3 for a 124-120 lead just inside the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Young pushed the lead to six with 41 seconds left on a high-arching floater.
"These are the things we were looking for or have been looking for with (Murray) and Trae," coach Nate McMillan said. "Trae did a good job ... understanding that (Murray) had a hot hand, was feeling it and was in a rhythm and we tried to milk that."
Dallas shot 52% overall and 38% from long range with 16 3s but couldn't get stops while allowing at least 130 points for the third consecutive game.
"It's a shootaround," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. "In this league, you do that, no matter if you have Luka or Kareem or LeBron, you're going to lose.
"Until we put in a better effort into defense and understanding what we have to do, then we're going to score 120 but we're going to give 130, 140. One night we might give up 150."
Christian Wood had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks, who were coming off a 1-4 trip and have lost six of eight since a seven-game winning streak that was their longest since the franchise's lone championship season of 2010-11.
Murray put Atlanta ahead for good with a jumper to start a 7-0 that broke a 110-110 in the fourth quarter.
Dallas took its first lead at 75-73 in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Doncic that started an 11-0 run. Murray answered by scoring the next eight points to get the Hawks back within two.
MORE CAPELA
Atlanta's Clint Capela had 16 points and six rebounds in his second game back after missing 13 of the previous 14 games with a right calf strain. McMillan said Capela was still on a minutes restriction off the bench. He played 23, two more than in his return and was on the floor with the game on the line late.
TWO MAVERICKS RETURN
Dorian Finney-Smith started for Dallas after missing 14 games with a right adductor strain, and Josh Green was back from a 20-game absence due to a right elbow sprain. Finney-Smith had nine points and nine rebounds in 35 minutes. Green scored nine points in 20 minutes.
GRIZZLIES 115, CAVALIERS 114
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and Memphis won its 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating Cleveland.
Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland's 3-point try at the buzzer.
Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points, Caris LeVert had 23, and Evan Mobley added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland played without scoring leader Donovan Mitchell because of a strained left groin.
THUNDER 126, PACERS 106
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and Oklahoma rolled past Indiana for its fourth straight victory.
Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.
Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and a career-best 10 assists for the Thunder.
Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost five straight.
WIZARDS 116, KNICKS 105
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and Washington never trailed against New York.
Kuzma also had 13 rebounds and seven assists. Beal shot 7 for 11 after being sidelined by a strained left hamstring. The Wizards went 1-4 without him.
Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Washington against his former team.
Jalen Brunson scored 32 points for New York.
HORNETS 122, ROCKETS 117
HOUSTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Charlotte held off reeling Houston to snap a five-game skid Wednesday night after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again.
The Hornets, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, got their first win since Jan. 6 over the hapless Rockets. Houston, which has the NBA's worst record and hasn't won since Dec. 26, has lost a season-high 12 straight.
Jalen Green tied a career high with 41 points to lead the Rockets.
JAZZ 126, CLIPPERS 103
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help Utah beat short-handed Los Angeles.
Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season.
The Jazz led wire-to-wire and by as many as 25 points over the weary Clippers, on the second game of a back-to-back set, without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 30 points.
HEAT 124, PELICANS 98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Miami led comfortably from the first quarter on against New Orleans.
Jimmy Butler added 18 points and Gabe Vincent hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point night for the Heat. They never trailed and led for all but the first two minutes en route to their fourth victory in five games.
CJ McCollum scored 21 points for Pelicans. They've lost seven of 10 while playing much of that stretch without star power forward Zion Williamson.
