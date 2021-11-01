ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 118-111 on Monday night.
Bradley Beal scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half for Washington, which had its three-game win streak halted and lost its fifth in a row at State Farm Arena. A victory would've given Washington (5-2) its best beginning to a season the 1974-75 Bullets got off to a 7-0 start.
Young went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line as Atlanta finished 29 for 29 on foul shots.
The Hawks, who lost 122-111 at Washington last week, snapped a two-game skid. Bogdan Bogdanovich finished with 16 points for Atlanta (4-3), and Cam Reddish added 15 off the bench.
Washington struggled to pull within double digits after De'Andre Hunter's turnaround jumper made it 105-94 with 5:12 remaining. Bogdanovich followed with a 3 from the left wing, and the Wizards missed a third straight jumper before Reddish, falling near the baseline, fed John Collins with a behind-the-back pass and an easy lay-in to put Atlanta up 110-94 with 3:32 to go.
"The first thing, it always starts with moving the ball," Collins said after tying a career high with six assists. "Moving the ball from side to side is always hard to guard in this league. We have guys that can contribute at a high level and we just wanted to make sure we were executing and putting guys in position where they can play their game. We continued to do that tonight. When we're playing that way, it's always easy to win."
The Wizards closed the lead to eight after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stole the ball from Young and fed Kyle Kuzma for a layup that made it 110-102 with 1:27 remaining. Hawks coach Nate McMillan quickly called timeout.
Young followed by hitting a pair of free throws, but Spencer Dinwiddie answered with a three-point play that trimmed the lead to 112-105 with 1:14 to go.
After Reddish hit a pair of foul shots, the Wizards called timeout with 57.5 seconds to go before Caldwell-Pope missed a 3, and Collins knocked down two free throws to give the Hawks a 114-105 advantage.
That essentially ended it.
The Wizards, who seemed out of sorts while Atlanta kept switching between man and zone defenses, didn't score in the third quarter until Caldwell-Pope's three-point play at the 7:20 mark. Young and Bogdanovich each hit a 3 that made it 75-60, and Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. called timeout.
It didn't make much of a difference initially as the Hawks padded the lead to 80-64 on Young's three-point play, but the Wizards closed the quarter on a 17-9 run to make it 84-77 entering the fourth.
"There were at least three stretches where we'd go two and half to three minutes where we wouldn't score," Unseld said. "We made plays late and saw an uptick in the numbers, but those stretches were hurtful. Obviously in the third quarter we struggled and were only able to muster 17 points.
"You know, it's one of those things when those moments happen, we were getting good looks, and it kind of gets frustrating when those don't go down. We can't allow that to affect the other end of the floor."
Atlanta led by as many as 13 in the first half, but the Wizards closed to within three on Beal's 14-footer in the closing seconds before the break. Washington scored 37 in the second quarter.
The Hawks closed the first on an 18-5 run.
"I think we're starting to understand where we need to be on offense," Young said. "Guys are getting to their spots quicker and guys are ready to make plays. I think it's going to take time. We're starting to get in more of a flow."
RAPTORS 112, KNICKS 104
NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and Toronto won its fourth straight by beating New York.
Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points for the Raptors, who surged into the lead by outscoring the Knicks 38-22 in the third quarter. Fred VanVleet finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
The Raptors took the lead for good during the period when Svi Mykhailiuk's 3-pointer made it 68-66 — the same score by which the Knicks beat the Toronto Huskies on Nov. 1, 1946, at Maple Leaf Gardens.
Mykhailiuk finished with 15 points in place of Scottie Barnes, who was leading all rookies with 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He has a sprained right thumb.
RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 6-1 start since 2012-13. Julius Randle had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
BULLS 128, CELTICS 114
BOSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Chicago rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to beat Boston and improve to 6-1 for the season.
Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point lead into a 14-point victory.
Jaylen Brown scored 28 for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row and left their home court to boos after falling to 2-5 in new coach Ime Udoka's first season. Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 20 for Boston.
The Celtics led 94-75 with about three minutes left in the third quarter and still had a 103-89 lead entering the fourth. But Chicago scored the first 12 points in the fourth to cut the deficit to two points, 103-101, with just over 8 minutes left.
Ayo Dosunmu, a second-round draft pick who had his first double-digit NBA game with 14 points, hit a 3-pointer with 6:53 left to put the Bulls up 106-105. The Celtics briefly retook the lead before Chicago scored 18 of the next 20 points.
CAVALIERS 113, HORNETS 110
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds as Cleveland held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by Charlotte to win 113-110 and close out a five-game trip on a positive note.
Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 16 points — including two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds left — as the Cavaliers went 3-2 on the road.
LaMelo Ball finished with 30 points and Terry Rozier added 23 for Charlotte, which overcame a sloppy first half to cut a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to two before falling short.
The Cavaliers took advantage of eight Charlotte turnovers in the first quarter to jump out to a 40-21 lead. By halftime, the Hornets had turned it over 13 times, leading to 22 Cleveland points and trailed by 16.
But Charlotte didn't quit, and would get as close as two on a drive by Rozier with 20 seconds left, but Garland's two free throws helped seal the win.
76ERS 113, TRAIL BLAZERS 103
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry stepped up in Joel Embiid's absence, scoring 23 points — including several key buckets late — to lead short-handed Philadelphia over Portland.
Embiid, the team's leading scorer and four-time All-Star, was out to rest — his first missed game of the season. The 76ers also were without Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), who was a late scratch, and lost starter Danny Green in the third quarter due to hamstring tightness but not before he scored 11 points.
It was the first of three games in four nights for Philadelphia, which has won three straight. Georges Niang added 21 points for the 76ers.
Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 22 points. Damian Lillard had 20 points and 10 assists and C.J. McCollum also had 20 points.
GRIZZLIES 106, NUGGETS 97
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Tyus Jones added 17 points in Memphis' victory over Denver.
Xavier Tillman had 12 points, while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 11 each as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak to the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic led Denver with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Aaron Gordon added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Monte Morris scored 11, but was 5 of 12 from the field — part of the Nuggets shooting 44% for the game.
Denver's major problems came from outside the arc, where it went 9 of 38 for 24%.
It was the first of two consecutive games between the teams. They will face each other again Wednesday night in Memphis.
MAGIC 115, TIMBERWOLVES 97
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cole Anthony scored a season-high 31 points and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 15 points and 14 rebounds as Orlando came from behind to beat Minnesota.
Rookie Franz Wagner had 28 points for Orlando, which snapped a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota native Jalen Suggs scored 15 points. The Magic trailed by 11 late in the third quarter before rallying with a strong night from the 3-point line by Anthony.
Anthony shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 11 3s. Orlando made 24 of 30 from the free-throw line, compared to 11 of 19 for the Timberwolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota, which played the second half without starting point guard D'Angelo Russell because of a right ankle sprain. Russell finished with three points and three assists in 17 minutes.
Anthony Edwards added 24 points for the Wolves, who have lost three of four.
PACERS 131, SPURS 118
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Myles Turner added 19 points to lead Indiana past struggling San Antonio.
It was a welcome change for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games under new coach Rick Carlisle.
Dejounte Murray finished with 16 points and Derrick White had 13 to lead San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four of their last five with the only win coming Saturday at defending NBA champion Milwaukee.
But after the opening minutes in Indianapolis, the Spurs never had a chance. San Antonio couldn't get closer than 18 until the final minutes in its most lopsided loss this season.
