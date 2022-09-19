ROSE BUD — Mountain View proved worthy of its No. 1 ranking in the 8-man Large Conference as the Yellowjackets rolled over Rose Bud 64-14 in a game which finished with the continuous clock at Rambler Stadium on Friday.

The Ramblers (0-3, 0-2 conf.) got of to a good enough start when standout junior Brayden Reedy took the opening kickoff 64 yards for the first score of the game to get Rose Bud out to an early 8-0 lead, but the Yellowjackets (3-0, 1-0) quickly responded on their ensuing drive and never looked back. By the end of the quarter, they had a 16-8 lead and the margin only grew from there.

