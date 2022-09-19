ROSE BUD — Mountain View proved worthy of its No. 1 ranking in the 8-man Large Conference as the Yellowjackets rolled over Rose Bud 64-14 in a game which finished with the continuous clock at Rambler Stadium on Friday.
The Ramblers (0-3, 0-2 conf.) got of to a good enough start when standout junior Brayden Reedy took the opening kickoff 64 yards for the first score of the game to get Rose Bud out to an early 8-0 lead, but the Yellowjackets (3-0, 1-0) quickly responded on their ensuing drive and never looked back. By the end of the quarter, they had a 16-8 lead and the margin only grew from there.
Mountain View's big offensive line created huge gaps in the defense, which was primarily exploited by junior quarterback Drew Shelton, who ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more against a Rose Bud team which did not give up despite its opponents dominance.
“I don't even know the words I'm trying to say right now,” Rose Bud head coach Derek Swafford said. “We knew they were a really good team. I'm proud of the way we played in the first half. In the second half, we let it get away from us. Each week, we're going to play better and better. We have some win-able games coming up, we just have to get a good week of practice in.”
Mountain View took the lead at the 2:07 mark of the first quarter with an 81-yard touchdown pass from Shelton to Jace Tinkle, followed by a halfback pass on the 2-point conversion try. The Yellowjackets then added two more scores for a 32-8 lead, but the Ramblers were able to answer one of those before the end of the half with a 12-play, 55-yard touchdown drive. While Mountain View limited Rose Bud's ground game, the Ramblers began to find success through the air and was aided by a pair of pass-interference calls against the 'Jackets' aggressive defensive backs.
The Ramblers finally punched it in with 1:08 remaining in the half when junior quarterback Bryce Walls found Reedy on a 26-yard touchdown pass. Reedy split the zone coverage on his way to the end zone and Walls' pass was right on target as Rose Bud narrowed the gap to 32-14 at the half.
“Regardless of the score, they kept fighting,” Wofford said. “Even when we put secondary guys in, they kept playing. I'm proud of the effort. I'm not happy with the scoreboard result, but hopefully, if we have that same kind of energy for a full game, we will have a different result coming up.”
The second half was all Yellowjackets as they doubled their score, with the final touchdown set up by a fumbled kickoff return by Rose Bud as both teams had mostly subs on the field at that point.
“Those guys up front – that's what we're going to hang our hat on,” Mountain View coach Michael Gray said. “We always to, year in, year out. We don't have very many of them, but it's nice to have the ones we have. They dictated the game for us tonight.”
The Ramblers will play at Cedar Ridge this Friday in a game which should be more evenly matched, while the Yellowjackets will play at Genoa Central.
