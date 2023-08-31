Giants Padres Baseball

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, right, celebrates with third base coach Mark Hallberg after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A solid job by opener Jakob Junis and one big inning on offense were enough to carry the San Francisco Giants over the sloppy, listless San Diego Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in two runs and Junis opened with four hitless, scoreless innings in a 7-2 victory on Thursday night that opened a one-game lead over Arizona for the NL's third wild-card spot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.