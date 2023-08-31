SAN DIEGO (AP) — A solid job by opener Jakob Junis and one big inning on offense were enough to carry the San Francisco Giants over the sloppy, listless San Diego Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in two runs and Junis opened with four hitless, scoreless innings in a 7-2 victory on Thursday night that opened a one-game lead over Arizona for the NL's third wild-card spot.
Junis and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter. The Giants were up 7-0 before the Padres got their first hit, a single by Matthew Batten with two outs in the fifth off former Padres pitcher Sean Manaea (5-5).
Junis struck out three and walked one in four hitless, scoreless innings. Manaea allowed one run and three hits in 3 1/3 innings, while walking five and striking out two. He loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth but the Padres failed to score.
"That was about all Jake was ready for today," manager Gabe Kapler said. "That was a good workload for Junis. He pitched great, obviously. The slider was really working."
Junis said "having three pitches and mixing the changeup in there has been really beneficial for me. Limit the damage. Keeping the ball in the ballpark. I was giving up some home runs earlier in the year when I was going through tough stretches. Pounding the zone and doing what I do and attacking guys and good things are happening."
Yastrzemski had an RBI single in the third, when the Giants scored six runs, five of them unearned due to two errors by first baseman Matthew Batten. The Padres had three errors overall, tying their season high.
The Giants sent 10 batters to the plate in the third and had five hits and a sacrifice fly to go along with Batten's two errors. Blake Sabol had an RBI double while Joc Pederson, Yastrzemski and Wade Meckler had run-scoring singles.
"Big innings are just so critical to winning baseball games," Kapler said. "One-run innings are good, two-run innings are good, but you put up those crooked numbers and it makes it very difficult to come back. You get a little cushion, it gives a little confidence to the pitcher and then they go through the innings a little easier."
Yastrzemski homered to left off Matt Waldron leading off the fifth for a 7-0 lead. It was his 12th.
The Padres were coming off a 1-5 trip through Milwaukee and St. Louis that badly damaged whatever hopes they have of returning to the playoffs. The Padres have been a massive disappointment after reaching the NL Championship Series last year and then beefing up their payroll to about $250 million, the third-highest in the majors. They are 8 1/2 games out of the final wild-card spot.
Padres starter Pedro Avila (0-2) allowed six runs, one earned, on six hits in three innings. He struck out five and walked two.
TIGERS 4, YANKEES 3, 10 INN.
DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Volpe became the 15th rookie with a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season as the New York Yankees lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday.
Kerry Carpenter scored from second base on Gleyber Torres' throwing error in the 10th inning, allowing the Tigers to end a five-game skid and salvage the finale of the four-game series against the Yankees.
Beau Brieske (1-2) retired the Yankees in order in the top of the 10th.
With one on in the bottom of the inning, Zack Short grounded back to Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1), who threw to Torres for the force at second. Torres' throw to first sailed past DJ LeMahieu, allowing Carpenter to score.
Down 3-0 in the ninth, Volpe tied the game with a three-run homer to right off Tigers closer Alex Lange to become the first Yankees rookie to reach 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season. He is the second this year with Arizona's Corbin Carroll.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer and Miami beat Washington.
Jake Burger added his 28th home run of the season for Miami, which climbed back to .500 after losing eight of 10. The Marlins entered three games behind San Francisco for the NL's final wild card.
Braxton Garrett (8-5) and three relievers combined on a three-hitter. Garrett allowed one run and three hits over six innings.
Joan Adon (2-1) surrendered five runs in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.