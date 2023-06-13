ST. LOUIS (AP) — Keaton Winn's first trip to a major league ballpark also became the site of his first big league save.
Winn worked four solid innings of relief Tuesday night to help the San Francisco Giants to an 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Mike Yastrzemski and Patrick Bailey homered and Michael Conforto added four hits and three RBIs to pace a balanced attack.
The Giants have won five straight road games and six of their last eight games overall. San Francisco won the first two games of the three-game set and claimed just their third series in St. Louis in 10 tries since 2013.
Winn allowed one run on one hit in a 55-pitch effort and was doused with a combination of hot sauce and toothpaste by his teammates after the contest.
"It was crazy, it was awesome, I don't even know how to describe it," Winn said. "So awesome."
The 25-year-old right-hander from tiny Ollie, Iowa, which has a population of about 200, had approximately 30 relatives, friends and fans in attendance.
"I still can't feel my legs," Winn said.
San Francisco outfielder Mitch Haniger suffered a fractured right forearm after being hit by a pitch from Jack Flaherty in the third inning. Haniger drove in two runs in the Giants 4-2 win over St. Louis on Monday.
"Any time you get hit, the hand's warm and it doesn't feel great," Haniger said. "Injuries are part of the game, at same time you've got to focus on what's next."
Haniger battled back from an oblique injury in spring training and was rounding into form.
"He worked so hard to get back and he was just starting to get on a roll," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "He was starting to swing the bat good and feel good. This is a pretty good gut punch for Mitch and our club."
St. Louis lost for the ninth time in the 11 games. The Cardinals fell to 27-41 overall, the team's worst start sing opening the 1978 campaign 24-44.
Yastrzemski and Bailey hit back-to-back homers in the sixth to push the lead to 9-2.
Conforto, who went 4 for 6, had a two-run single in first and an RBI hit in the third. San Francisco is 18-4 this season when he drives in a run.
The Giants scored three times in the fifth and sixth to break the game open.
"Any time we can help our pitchers out like that, put up runs like that, it's awesome," said infielder LaMonte Wade Jr. who had two two doubles. "Guys had a great game plan.:
San Francisco's Luke Jackson (1-0) picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Starter Alex Cobb allowed two runs on five hits over four innings.
Flaherty (3-5) allowed six runs on 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Wade Jr. got into a shouting match with Flaherty after the top of the fourth inning. Wade had to be held back by teammates. Benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown and there were no ejections.
"It's just baseball, tempers flare," Wade Jr. said. "Nothing comes from it. I can't speak for what he thought. I was just doing my job at second base. That's all I can do."
Explained Flaherty, "Just playing the game. That's all you're going to get out of me on that."
San Francisco infielder J.D. Davis suffered a right ankle sprain in the third inning following a hard slide into third base.
St. Louis has spent the last 49 days in last place in the NL Central after winning the division last season.
YANKEES 7, METS 6
NEW YORK (AP) — Clay Holmes pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees stormed back from four runs down against Max Scherzer to beat the skidding New York Mets in the Subway Series opener at Citi Field.
Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu homered off Scherzer, and pinch-hitter Josh Donaldson drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Brandon Nimmo misplayed a ball in center field.
Before the seventh, reliever Drew Smith became the second Mets pitcher ejected this season for using an illegal foreign substance. The Mets (31-36) have lost nine of 10.
Scherzer allowed five runs and six hits in the fourth as the Mets blew a 5-1 lead. Josh Walker (0-1) gave up Billy McKinney's infield single to start the sixth and a double by Anthony Volpe that should have been caught by Nimmo.
Ron Marinaccio (3-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Michael King worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.
TWINS 7, BREWERS 5
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer for Minnesota to cap a four-run ninth inning off Milwaukee closer Devin Williams.
Correa crushed a 1-1 changeup from Williams (3-1) into the left-field seats. Williams didn't record an out as he blew his first save in 11 attempts. Josh Winder (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the Twins.
The Brewers lost for the first time in 29 games when leading after eight innings and saw their losing streak stretch to five games despite a homer and season-high four RBIs by Christian Yelich.
ANGELS 7, RANGERS 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer during a three-run sixth inning and surging Los Angeles beat AL West-leading Texas.
The Angels have won three straight and eight of nine. Shohei Ohtani reached base all five times with a single, double and three walks.
Renfroe's homer helped spoil the major league debut of Owen White (0-1), who was recalled from Double-A Frisco earlier in the day. White entered with one out in the fifth inning and gave up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Jimmy Herget (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Jaime Barria, who allowed all three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Carlos Estevez recorded the final two outs, leaving runners at first and third, for his 18th save in 18 opportunities.
ORIOLES 11, BLUE JAYS 6
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Gunnar Henderson hit his first career grand slam to power Baltimore past Toronto.
The Orioles banged out a season-high 17 hits and won their fifth straight. They climbed 18 games over .500 (42-24) for the first time since 2016, when they last reached the playoffs. Adam Frazier, Ryan O'Hearn and Aaron Hicks also homered.
Dean Kremer (7-3) gave up two runs and eight hits over six innings.
Chris Bassitt (7-5) allowed eight runs and 11 hits in three innings as the Blue Jays fell to 0-4 against Baltimore this season.
ROCKIES 7, RED SOX 6, 10 INNINGS
BOSTON (AP) — Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a three-run 10th inning and Colorado held on to beat Boston.
Jurickson Profar added a sacrifice fly in the 10th.
With an automatic runner on second, Justin Garza (0-1) walked Nolan Jones to start the 10th and Grichuk lined the first pitch he saw down the left-field line.
Rafael Devers led off the bottom half against Matt Carasiti with his second two-run homer of the game and 17th homer this season. After a one-out walk, Pierce Johnson got two outs for his 12th save in 14 chances.
Daniel Bard (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.
ASTROS 6, NATIONALS 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Hunter Brown (6-3) allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings and Houston beat Washington.
Mauricio Dubón, Kyle Tucker, Martín Maldonado and Chas McCormick homered for the Astros.
Patrick Corbin (4-7) walked a season-high five while allowing four hits and two runs in five innings.
REDS 5, ROYALS 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Newman had an RBI double during Cincinnati's five-run second inning, and Brandon Williamson did just enough to earn his first big league win.
Kansas City lost its eighth straight.
Williams (1-0) allowed four runs, three earned, in five innings, and the Reds' bullpen held on from there. Alexis Diaz handled the ninth for his 16th save.
Jordan Lyles (0-11) allowed all five Cincinnati runs on six hits and three walks over six innings.
