ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge took a smooth, mighty swing, then broke into a big smile as he trotted around the bases. Heading home, his teammates backed away, letting him touch the plate alone.
At last, the New York Yankees slugger had the American League home run record all to himself.
Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris' American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball's "clean" standard.
"In my book, it's just another day," the stoic Judge said.
Judge said he felt "quite a few emotions" after connecting, thinking about his family and fans and supporters. He said it would probably be after the season until he'd truly soak in and appreciate the significance of his achievement.
After slamming his helmet in a rare show of frustration when he went without a homer in the first game of the doubleheader against the Rangers in Texas, Judge hit the third pitch of the nightcap into the first row of seats in left field.
That trip around the bases after a long chase was certainly a mixture of pure joy and relief for No. 99, whose only homer in the previous 13 games had been when he tied Maris' 61 last Wednesday in Toronto.
Judge did it just in time, too, homering on the next-to-last day of the regular season.
"There's definitely a little pressure in there," he said.
Barry Bonds holds the major league record of 73 home runs, set with the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Judge's milestone ball was caught by Cory Youmans of Dallas, who was sitting in Section 31. When asked what he was going to do with the ball while being taken away with security to have the ball authenticated, Youmans responded, "Good question. I haven't thought about it."
Asked after the 3-2 loss if he'd gotten the ball, Judge said, "not yet."
"I don't know where it's at. It'd be great to get it back," he said.
Judge also praised the fan for making a "great catch" and said the man had every right to keep the prized souvenir.
Another fan was escorted away after leaping over the rail into a gap between the seats and the left-field wall. The crowd of 38,832 was Texas' third sellout of the season.
Almost as soon as Judge connected on a 1-1 slider from right-hander Jesús Tinoco, his Yankees teammates streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with him. But they stayed away from home plate — leaving him to step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives.
New York wound up losing the second game after winning the opener 5-4. With one game left in the regular season, the split left the Yankees with a fitting 99-62 record — Judge's number and his home run total.
Judge's mother and father were in the stands to see the 30-year-old outfielder end a five-game homerless streak, including the earlier game Tuesday when he was 1 for 5 with a single.
The Maris family wasn't in Texas after following Judge around for a while, but Roger Maris Jr. tweeted, "Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron's historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!"
When the top of the first ended, and Judge went to take his place in right field, he carried the glove and cap of first baseman DJ LeMahieu, who patted him on the back.
The fans in right field cheered Judge loudly while he warmed up by tossing a ball back and forth with center fielder Harrison Bader. Judge then provided another souvenir ball when he tossing the one he had warmed up with several rows deep.
Judge, eligible to become a free agent after this season, struck out on a full-count pitch when batting again in the second.
He took his spot right field in the bottom of the inning before manager Aaron Boone pulled him from the game. Oswaldo Cabrera, who had been at second base, moved to right field and the slugger got another loud ovation as he jogged back to the Yankees dugout on the third base side.
Reaction quickly came from far beyond the ballpark.
"History made, more history to make," President Joe Biden posted on Twitter.
Tweeted former Yankees star Derek Jeter: "Congrats @TheJudge44 on 62! Postseason next!!!"
Former President Bill Clinton also tweeted congratulations, as did former MLB players like Paul O'Neill, Dwight Gooden, Dave Winfield and Ryan Howard.
Maris' 61 for the Yankees had been exceeded six times previously, but all were tainted by the stench of steroids. Along with Bonds' record, Mark McGwire hit 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 for the Chicago Cubs during a four-season span starting in 1998.
McGwire admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball started testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans — perhaps many — until now have considered Maris as holder of the legitimate record.
A Ruthian figure with a smile as outsized as his body, the 6-foot-7 Judge has rocked the major leagues with a series of deep drives that hearken to the sepia tone movie reels of his legendary pinstriped predecessors.
The doubleheader nightcap in Texas was his 55th game in row Judge had played since Aug. 5.
He had gone 3 for 17 with five walks and a hit by pitch since moving past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league record for 34 years. Maris hit his 61st off Boston's Tracy Stallard at old Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 1961.
Judge has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 131 RBIs and began the day trailing Minnesota's Luis Arraez, who was hitting .315.
With the home run and the strikeout in Game 2, he was hitting .311, right where he had started the day before dropping a point in the opener.
Judge's accomplishment will cause endless debate.
"To me, the holder of the record for home runs in a season is Roger Maris," author George Will said earlier this month. "There's no hint of suspicion that we're seeing better baseball than better chemistry in the case of Judge. He's clean. He's not doing something that forces other players to jeopardize their health."
BRAVES 2, MARLINS 1
MIAMI (AP) — William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the fifth, Atlanta clinched its fifth consecutive NL East title by beating Miami.
Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. After sweeping the Mets over the weekend to take the division lead, Atlanta entered the series needing a win or a Mets loss to clinch the division crown.
Starter Jake Odorizzi (6-6) pitched five innings, struck out six, allowed two hits, and one home run to Jesús Sánchez in the fourth. Kenley Jansen recorded his 41st save, working a perfect ninth.
Miami starter Braxton Garrett (3-7) was pulled in the fifth after Contreras' two-out grounder to third scored Travis d'Arnaud and allowed Atlanta to retake the lead. Contreras had two hits and an RBI.
METS 4, NATIONALS 2
NEW YORK (AP) -- Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in three runs as New York kept its NL East hopes alive by winning the first game of a doubleheader, only to lose the division to Atlanta during the nightcap.
The Braves clinched the division with a 2-1 victory in Miami. The Mets will host a best-of-three wild-card playoff series this weekend and the Braves get a bye.
The playoff-bound Mets led the division for 175 days, held a 10 1/2-game lead on June 1 and led by seven games on Aug. 12.
Nimmo hit his 15th homer, a two-run single and a double. Jeff McNeil opened a three-point lead on Dodgers star Freddie Freeman in the NL batting race with two hits to raise his average to .328.
Adam Ottavino (6-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings and Edwin Díaz got four outs for his 32nd save.
Riley Adams hit a two-run homer for Washington. Washington's Cory Abbott (0-5) allowed four runs and five hits in four innings.
RED SOX 6, RAYS 0, 5 INNINGS
BOSTON (AP) -- Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa in a rain-shortened game.
Christian Arroyo added an RBI single for Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home game.
Boston took a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 52 minutes later.
The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight game since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL's No. 6 seed and get a wild-card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland.
Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs (9-5) allowed one run off two hits and struck out three over three innings.
Eovaldi (6-3), who will be a free agent at the end of the season, allowed just two hits and struck out four in his second start since returning from the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.
MARINERS 7, TIGERS 6, 1ST GAME
SEATTLE (AP) -- Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.
Preserving arms with the playoffs on the horizon, Torrens (1-0) took the mound when the game went to extra innings and got the unlikely victory when Abraham Toro drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.
Victor Reyes opened the 10th as Detroit's automatic runner on second and Torrens allowed two deep flyouts, with the second by Riley Greene scoring Reyes with the go-ahead run.
Carlos Santana then singled off Gregory Soto (2-10) in the bottom of the 10th to score automatic runner Eugenio Suarez and tie it. Jarred Kelenic followed with a base hit to advance Santana to third and Toro hit a fly ball that was deep enough for Santana to score from third base.
Seattle's win, coupled with Tampa Bay's loss at Boston, locking up the No. 5 seed for the American League playoffs and a date in Toronto against the Blue Jays in the wild-card series.
Mitch Haniger and Curt Casali homered earlier in the game for Seattle. Reyes and Spencer Torkelson both hit two-run homers for Detroit and Greene had an RBI double.
BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in Milwaukee's victory over Arizona.
Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout.
Milwaukee's no-hit bid provided at least some sense of drama to an otherwise meaningless game. The Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-0 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2011.
Lauer (11-7) struck out seven, walked four and committed an error while throwing 97 pitches. Lauer's highest pitch count of the season was 108, in a 2-1 loss at San Francisco on July 16.
Cousins took over for Lauer at the start of the seventh and allowed Josh Rojas' leadoff single to right center. Cousins retired the next three batters and pitched around a one-out walk in a scoreless eighth inning.
CARDINALS 8, PIRATES 7, 10 INNINGS
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and St. Louis went on to beat Pittsburgh.
Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then removed the 42-year-old Pujols at the end of the inning. St. Louis opens postseason play Friday when it hosts a best-of-three National League wild-card series.
Juan Yepez gave the Cardinals the win when he hit a tiebreaking single with one in the 10th inning off Chase De Jong (6-3) to score automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.
GUARDIANS 5, ROYALS 3
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer in Cleveland's win over Kansas City.
Quantrill (15-5) was in danger of his unblemished run at home ending before Miller's shot off Daniel Lynch (4-13) capped Cleveland's five-run fifth. Quantrill's 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark's history. It also matches the longest unbeaten streak for a pitcher in any ballpark since 1901. Vic Raschi went 14-0 at Chicago's Comiskey Park from 1947-55.
José Ramírez hit a two-run double and Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the fifth.
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase gave up a run in the ninth before getting his MLB-leading 42nd save.
Cleveland will host Tampa Bay in the wild-card round beginning Friday.
REDS 3, CUBS 2
CINCINNATI (AP) -- Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and Cincinnati avoided its 100th loss, beating Chicago.
The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were 61-101 in 1982 while in the process of dismantling the dominant Big Red Machine clubs.
Chuckie Robinson tied it for Cincinnati in the seventh with a two-run homer in the seventh off Keegan Thompson. Alexis Diaz (7-3) was the winner.
Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner homered for the Cubs. Hughes (2-3) took the loss.
