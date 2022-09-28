TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.
The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.
Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.
"I was hoping it would get over the fence. I didn't know at first. I didn't want to be standing at home plate when it hits the wall," Judge said. "It's an incredible honor. There' was a lot of emotions. It took me a little longer than I wanted to."
The ball dropped into Toronto's bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.
Judge's mother Patty and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. He appeared to point toward them after rounding second base.
"I'm nothing without my family," Judge said. "Getting to share this moment with my mom and also try to give a little nod to Roger Maris Jr., it means a lot that he shows up here."
Judge was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who gave him hugs after he crossed the plate.
"That was pretty cool. I wasn't expecting it," Judge said.
Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees.
Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Judge had gone seven games without a home run — his longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees' 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season.
The home run came in the fourth plate appearance of the night for Judge, ending a streak of 34 plate appearances without a home run.
Judge is hitting .313 with 130 RBIs, also the top totals in the AL. He has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Maris hit No. 61 for the Yankees on Oct. 1, 1961, against Boston Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard.
Maris' mark has been exceeded six times, but all have been tainted by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire hit 70 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year, and Bonds topped him. Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.
McGwire admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball started testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans — perhaps many — until now have considered Maris the holder of the "clean" record.
Among the tallest batters in major league history, the 6-foot-7 Judge burst on the scene on Aug. 13, 2016, homering off the railing above Yankee Stadium's center-field sports bar and into the netting above Monument Park. He followed Tyler Austin to the plate and they become the first teammates to homer in their first major league at-bats in the same game.
Judge hit 52 homers with 114 RBIs the following year and was a unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award. Injuries limited him during the following three seasons, and he rebounded to hit 39 homers with 98 RBIs in 2021.
As he approached his last season before free agent eligibility, Judge on opening day turned down the Yankees' offer of an eight-year contract worth from $230.5 million to $234.5 million. The proposal included an average of $30.5 million annually from 2023-29, with his salary this year to be either the $17 million offered by the team in arbitration or the $21 million requested by the player.
An agreement was reached in June on a $19 million, one-year deal, and Judge heads into this offseason likely to get a contract from the Yankees or another team for $300 million or more, perhaps topping $400 million.
Judge hit six homers in April, 12 in May and 11 in June. He earned his fourth All-Star selection and entered the break with 33 homers. He had 13 homers in July and dropped to nine in August, when injuries left him less protected in the batting order and pitchers walked him 25 times.
He became just the fifth player to hold a share of the AL season record. Nap Lajoie hit 14 in the AL's first season as a major league in 1901, and Philadelphia Athletics teammate Socks Seabold had 16 the next year, a mark that stood until Babe Ruth hit 29 in 1919. Ruth set the record four times in all, with 54 in 1920, 59 in 1921 and 60 in 1927, a mark that stood until Maris' 61 in 1961.
Maris was at 35 in July 1961 during the first season each team's schedule increased from 154 games to 162, and baseball Commissioner Ford Frick ruled if anyone topped Ruth in more than 154 games "there would have to be some distinctive mark in the record books to show that Babe Ruth's record was set under a 154-game schedule."
That "distinctive mark" became known as an "asterisk" and it remained until Sept. 4, 1991, when a committee on statistical accuracy chaired by Commissioner Fay Vincent voted unanimously to recognize Maris as the record holder.
METS 5, MARLINS 4, 10 INNINGS
NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past Miami and back into sole possession of the NL East lead.
By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend. The defending World Series champions lost 3-2 in 10 innings at last-place Washington, one night after pulling even with the Mets.
Of course, Hurricane Ian could affect the schedule in Atlanta, where the teams are set to square off Friday night following a mutual off day. Both clubs have six games remaining in the only division race not decided. One win at Truist Park would give the Mets the season-series tiebreaker over Atlanta.
Escobar hit a two-run homer in the seventh and tied it on a two-run single with two outs in the eighth.
Drew Smith (3-3) struck out two in a perfect inning for the win. Dylan Floro (1-3) was the loser.
NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2, 10 INNINGS
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams drove in the winning run in the 10th inning for his third hit to lift Washington past Atlanta.
The Braves dropped a game behind the New York Mets in the NL East, with the teams set to open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting.
Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter César Hernández walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call.
Matt Olson had two hits, including his 30th homer of the season, for the Braves.
Kyle Finnegan (6-4) pitched two innings for the win.
BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 1
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost Milwaukee's playoff hopes with a victory over NL Central champion St. Louis.
The victory, Milwaukee's first since Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the Phillies' loss to the Chicago Cubs, moved the Brewers within a game of Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card spot with seven to play.
Woodruff (13-4) was only at 98 pitches when Matt Bush took over to start the seventh. The move backfired immediately when Andrew Knizner led off the inning with his second homer in two days.
Cardinals starter Jose Quintana (6-7) struck out seven in five innings.
RED SOX 3, ORIOLES 1
BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and Baltimore were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a loss to Boston, hurting the Orioles' chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.
Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles lost for the fourth time in five games.
Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's 13-9 loss at Fenway Park.
The 42-year-old Hill (8-7) struck out nine while pitching six innings of five-hit ball. Matt Barnes handled the ninth for his sixth save. Dean Kremer (8-6) was the loser.
TIGERS 2, ROYALS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat Kansas City for their fifth straight victory.
MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. He has 1,845 RBIs, moving him past Carl Yastrzemski for 12th place on the career list.
Scheduled Tigers starter Matt Manning was scratched just before game time because of arm fatigue. Will Vest pitched the first inning, allowing Melendez's homer, and the next six relievers combined for eight shutout innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 29th save.
Daniel Lynch (4-12) took the loss.
GUARDIANS 2, RAYS 1, 10 INNINGS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a base-loaded single in the 10th inning to lift AL Central champion Cleveland past Tampa Bay.
Rosario lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.
Gonzalez began the inning as the automatic runner against Javy Guerra (2-1). Andrés Giménez was intentionally walked. After a sacrifice, Will Brennan was also intentionally walked before Rosario hit the winner.
Guardians rookie Gabriel Árias hit his first major league home run in the third. James Karinchak (2-0) struck out the side in the 10th.
The Guardians won the AL Central on Sunday. They are 8-1 in their last nine.
PIRATES 4, REDS 3, 10 INNINGS
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman had a two-out single in the 10th inning and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth.
Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong. and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie it.
After Yohan Ramirez (3-1) pitched a perfect 10th, Alexis Díaz (6-3) intentionally walked Ben Gamel, and Newman singled into shallow center to score pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro from second.
TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota rookie Matt Wallner drove in a career-high three runs, Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits and the Twins sent Chicago to its eighth straight loss.
Jose Miranda added an RBI double for the Twins, who tied the White Sox for second place in the AL Central at 76-79 after spending the last 19 days in third. Cleveland blew by both of them over the last three weeks to win the division.
Caleb Thielbar (4-2) got four outs in relief for the victory. Johnny Cueto (7-10) was the loser.
CUBS 3, PHILLIES 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning in Philadelphia's loss to Chicago.
Philadelphia dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Nola (10-13) was charged with four runs — all in the fifth — and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none.
Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games. Rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski (3-1) was the winner and Manuel Rodriguez got two outs for his fourth save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.