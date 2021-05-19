ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues' sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.
The 35-year-old right-hander, nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanor, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game.
Kluber, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969, when Cincinnati's Jim Maloney threw one on April 30 and Houston's Don Wilson on May 1.
"I had butterflies in that ninth inning, I'm getting a little emotional now, even just getting to witness that was was really, really special," manager Aaron Boone said. "And to see his teammates and the excitement of everyone for Corey and just the excitement for themselves being a part of such a thing. What a performance."
Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. With his fastest pitch at 92.5 mph, he mixed 31 curveballs, 27 cutters, 23 sinkers, 18 changeups and two four-seam fastballs.
Kluber was pitching on that same mound when he was hurt after one inning last season, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut.
That was the second straight shortened season for Kluber, whose 2019 season ended May 1 when he was hit on the forearm by a comebacker. He left the Rangers as a free agent to sign an $11 million, one-year deal with the Yankees.
Right fielder Tyler Wade made a running catch of pinch-hitter David Dahl's flyball for the second out in the ninth inning before Willie Calhoun's game-ending groundout to shortstop Gleyber Torres. Wade entered in the third inning after Ryan LaMarre injured a hamstring.
Boone said he got nervous on the ball Dahl hit, thinking it was going to get down the line, but then noticed what a good jump Wade had gotten on the ball.
"I knew I was going to catch it," Wade said. "I didn't know if I was going to have to dive, or catch it like I did. But I knew I was going to catch it."
Wade said he wasn't sure, unable to hear the bat off the ball with a screaming crowd of 31,689 — many of them Yankees fans.
Boone's dad, Bob, caught Angels pitcher Mike Witt's no-hitter at Texas in 1984.
"It stinks. It's baseball. No-hitters happen. There's been a lot so far this year. Unfortunate for us that we've been a part of two of them," Culberson said. "It just shows you how good these pitchers are, these teams are and what they're doing."
It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone's perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were nalso at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history.
"We expected some outings like that in our ballpark, unfortunately not against us," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I can't say enough good things about him. I'm not surprised by this guy's success. I've watched this guy go through his routine and the work he puts in."
New York got its only runs in the sixth inning when Kyle Higashioka had a leadoff walk and scored on a triple by Wade. DJ LeMahieu followed with a sacrifice fly against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-1).
Before getting hurt in 2019, Kluber was a 20-game winner in 2018, and had thrown at least 203 innings with 222 strikeouts each season from 2014-18. He was the Cy Young winner in 2014 and 2017.
"Obviously wish this guy well," Woodward said, "but I didn't wish him that well."
The four no-hitters in May are the most in a month since June 1990. It is also the first time three three teams have been no-hit twice in one season, with the Rangers joining Cleveland and Seattle.
PADRES 3, ROCKIES 0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and San Diego beat Colorado for a three-game sweep.
Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games.
Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove (4-4) struck out 11 in seven innings. Mark Melancon finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 15th save.
Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.
WHITE SOX 2, TWINS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito (3-4) struck out a season-high 11 and gave up two hits over eight innings, including Nelson Cruz's 10th homer and a single by Cruz.
Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.
Leury García hit a leadoff double against Matt Shoemaker (2-5) in the fifth inning and scored the tying run on an infield single by Adam Eaton. Then García gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI single in the sixth.
RAYS 9, ORIOLES 7
BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit two home runs, stole another with his glove and knocked in four runs, Ji-Man Choi drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Baltimore.
Mike Brosseau also homered for Tampa Bay, which has won a season-high six consecutive games. At 25-19, the Rays are six games above .500 for the first time this year. Ryan Thompson (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for Tampa Bay. Pete Fairbanks gave up a run in the ninth, but stranded two men to earn his first save since 2019.
Trey Mancini hit two home runs as part of a four-hit night and tied a career high with five RBIs for Baltimore, which has dropped nine of 11 and fell to a majors-worst 6-17 at home. Paul Fry (0-1) took the loss.
MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings and led Miami over Philadelphia.
Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in runs for the Marlins, who won for just the second time in five games.
Rogers (6-2) gave up five hits, including Andrew McCutchen's sixth-inning homer. The 23-year-old rookie left-hander struck out eight and walked two. Yimi García finished with two-hit relief for his eighth save in nine chances. Garcia stranded two when Andrew Knapp hit a game-ending flyout to the wall in right-center that was a few feet from winning it for the Phillies.
Zach Eflin (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Philadelphia lost for the third time in four games.
BRAVES 5, METS 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Atlanta topped New York after blowing an early two-run lead.
Acuña drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes (1-1) to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer. The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series.
Pinch-hitter Tomás Nido gave New York a 4-3 lead with a two-run single in the seventh.
The Braves pulled even in the eighth. Aaron Loup gave up three hits, including a run-scoring single by William Contreras, without getting an out.
Will Smith (1-4) got the win as the Braves snapped a five-game home losing streak.
Charlie Morton left with a 3-1 lead after allowing two hits in six innings. The right-hander had eight strikeouts and no walks while adding a run-scoring single in Atlanta's three-run fifth.
Jonathan Villar's homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.
GIANTS 4, REDS 0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs with a late double and San Francisco blanked Cincinnati.
Gausman (4-0) didn't allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart doubled leading off the fifth, and the Reds managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers.
Mike Tauchman had an RBI single in the fifth for NL West-leading San Francisco. Posey padded the lead with a bases-loaded double in the ninth, one of his three hits.
Two starts removed from his no-hitter May 7 against Cleveland, left-hander Wade Miley (4-4) gave up a run and six hits through 4 2/3 innings for Cincinnati.
RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 3
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and Boston beat Toronto.
Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 13-6 on the road. Boston has outhomered its opponents 57-32.
Toronto, which lost for only the second time in eight games, got a two-run homer from Marcus Semien. A victory would have moved the Blue Jays past Boston into first place in the AL East.
Verdugo hit a two-run drive and Martinez ended a 12-game homerless drought with an opposite-field shot as the first five batters reached safely against Ross Stripling (0-2). Bobby Dalbec also drove in a run with a double.
Richards (4-2) allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings. He induced three double-play grounders.
