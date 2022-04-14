MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff wasted no time bouncing back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in his season debut.
Woodruff threw five shutout innings, Omar Narváez homered and doubled, and the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
"Today was a better step in terms of getting back to who I am," Woodruff said. "I'm not quite on the train tracks yet, but I'm getting there."
Woodruff (1-1) struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk. The return to form came five days after he allowed seven runs — matching a career high — and lasted just 3 2/3 innings in a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He had opened the loss to Chicago by walking three men and hitting a batter.
The two-time All-Star had no such control problems Thursday, throwing 65 of his 89 pitches for strikes. He also showed his poise while facing adversity in the third inning.
The Cardinals trailed 2-0 but had two on with two outs when Woodruff got ahead of Paul Goldschmidt 1-2 in the count before two borderline pitches got called balls. Goldschmidt then hit an apparent inning-ending grounder but reached on catcher's interference to load the bases.
Woodruff worked his way out of the jam by getting Tyler O'Neill to hit a fly to shallow right.
"I think last year I probably would have let that get to me a little bit and maybe not executed as well," Woodruff said. "But in that moment, I just kept telling myself to take a breath, clear it out, reset and worry about the next pitch. I was able to do a pretty good job of that."
The Brewers gave Woodruff an early lead and delighted an announced sellout of crowd of 42,794 by scoring four runs in the first three innings off Adam Wainwright (1-1).
Kolten Wong ripped Wainwright's first pitch for a leadoff triple down the right-field line and came home on Andrew McCutchen's two-out single up the middle.
Milwaukee extended the lead to 2-0 in the second when Narváez belted an 85-mph cutter from Wainwright over the right-field wall for his first homer since Aug. 11 and first RBI of this season.
The Brewers added two more runs in the third. Christian Yelich hit a leadoff double off the center-field wall and scored on Hunter Renfroe's two-out single. Narváez followed with a double to left-center that brought home Rowdy Tellez, who had reached on a one-out walk.
"I just tried to keep it simple, tried not to do too much," Narváez said.
Wainwright (1-1) struck out seven and allowed eight hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.
"Just real sloppy," Wainwright said. "There were times I executed well and there were probably a lot of times where I normally would have executed a lot better. Too many mistakes early in the game in the middle of the plate."
Milwaukee added one more run in the sixth as Wong singled home Jace Peterson, who reached with a single and two walks.
The Cardinals' only run came when Tommy Edman homered off Jandel Gustave in the eighth. Trevor Gott and Gustave each pitched two innings.
MARLINS 4, PHILLIES 3
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBIs and Miami won its home opener, downing Philadelphia.
Garrett Cooper hit his first home run of the year, while Jesús Sánchez had two hits and an RBI for Miami.
Alcantara (1-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Anthony Bender pitched the ninth for his second save, giving up two singles and then getting Bryce Harper to fly to left to end the game.
Harper drove in three runs and J.T. Realmuto reached base five times — four singles and a walk — for the Phillies, who have lost three straight and four of five following a 2-0 start. Kyle Gibson (1-1) gave up five hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out six.
MARINERS 5, WHITE SOX 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and Seattle stopped a four-game losing streak, beating Chicago on a windy day when popups became adventures.
Adam Engel had a popup that kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh in front of the plate for an error. Jake Burger followed with a popup over the mound that drifted to the left side and fell for an RBI single.
Logan Gilbert (1-0) allowed an unearned run and four hits in five innings, and four pitchers followed with an inning each of hitless relief.
Jimmy Lambert (0-1) gave up two runs and two hits in three innings of his season debut.
ATHLETICS 6, RAYS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning and Oakland took three of four from Tampa Bay.
Irvin (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A's improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning.
Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays.
Sean Murphy's third-inning run-scoring double off Josh Fleming (1-1) gave Oakland a 4-1 lead. Fleming gave up five runs — three earned — and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.
PIRATES 9, NATIONALS 4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run after settling his arbitration case with a $13.5 million, two-year contract, helping Pittsburgh overcome a three-run deficit to beat Washington.
Daniel Vogelbach led off a game with a home run for the first time in the big leagues and matched his career high with four hits.
Reynolds, an All-Star center fielder, tied the score 3-3 with a drive to right-center in a four-run third inning, and Kevin Newman hit a go-ahead, two-run double.
Rookie Roansy Contreras (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit relief to win his first big league decision.
Joan Adon (0-2) allowed up six runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in his third big league start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.