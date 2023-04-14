Cardinals Pirates Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba, center, is tagged out at home in the fourth inning by St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) during a baseball game Friday, April 14, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

 Michael Thomas

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Woodford and three relievers scattered eight hits, Nolan Gorman drove in two runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Friday night.

Woodford gave up seven hits in 5 1/3 innings but only one for extra bases, a double by Austin Hedges leading off the fifth. He retired the next three batters to escape that jam.

