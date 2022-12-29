FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Angel Reese and Alexis Morris each scored 19 points to lead No. 9 LSU past No. 24 Arkansas in both teams' SEC opener Thursday night, 69-45.

The Tigers (13-0), who remained one of only five Division teams still unbeaten, didn't trail after the fourth minute of the game. Arkansas limited LSU to just 34% shooting, but LSU used its size to control the game on both ends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.