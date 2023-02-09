AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — South Carolina didn't get caught looking back or ahead in a game tucked between two higher-profile matchups.

Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead the top-ranked Gamecocks to their 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn on Thursday night.

