STORRS, Conn. (AP) — In what was billed as a matchup between two of the best forwards in the country, Aaliyah Edwards made the case Monday that she deserves consideration as an All-American.

The 6-foot-3 junior had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 5 UConn to its 11th straight win, a 94-51 rout of DePaul and its star, Aneesah Morrow.

