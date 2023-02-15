STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Caroline Ducharme's return after missing 13 games with a concussion came at just the right time for the UConn Huskies.

The sophomore guard scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with just under 5 seconds left, and No. 6 Connecticut came from behind to beat Creighton 62-60 on Wednesday night.

