STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Caroline Ducharme's return after missing 13 games with a concussion came at just the right time for the UConn Huskies.
The sophomore guard scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with just under 5 seconds left, and No. 6 Connecticut came from behind to beat Creighton 62-60 on Wednesday night.
Ducharme, playing for the first time this calendar year, was 0 for 6 from the floor before her late scoring surge helped UConn (23-4, 15-1 Big East) overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.
"And it wasn't an easy 10," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "But they're the kind of points we're used to seeing Caroline get in those moments. So, she's back just in time. It's a great Valentine's Day gift."
Lou Lopez Senechal scored 17 points to lead the Huskies, Aaliyah Edwards had 12 and Dorka Juhasz added 10 points.
Morgan Maly had 15 points for Creighton (18-7, 12-5), which lost for the first time in seven games. Rachael Saunders and Lauren Jensen each had 13.
Creighton trailed by two points at the half, but opened the second half with 3-pointers from Maly and Saunders — part of a 19-1 run that stretched back into the first half.
The Bluejays held UConn without a point for the first five minutes of the third quarter, turning a 30-21 deficit into a 40-31 lead. They led 48-39 after three quarters.
Saunders' 3-pointer in the fourth quarter made it 50-39 before the Huskies began chipping away.
A three-point play by Ducharme drew the fifth foul on Saunders and cut UConn's deficit to 57-54.
Edwards made a layup to make it 57-56, and Lopez Senechal's layup gave the Huskies a 58-57 lead. But Morgan Maly responded with a 3-pointer to put Creighton back up with 1:07 left in the game.
Lopez Senechal responded with a jumper to tie it at 60, then drew an offensive foul on Maly off the ball with 16 seconds remaining.
Ducharme drove into the lane with 4.8 seconds left, drawing a foul on Carly Bachelor and calmly hit the two foul shots to give UConn the winning points.
"Just being out on the floor was a big step for me and just being able to handle everything that goes with being in the game — the lights, the noise all of that and still being able to play basketball," Ducharme said. "So, then I think once I was able to settle in and adjust to that, I think going through the game, I think we all knew that we all needed to step up and hit shots.
"So I think that was all that was really on my mind is that we needed some offense."
Edwards fouled Lauren Jensen on a drive with 0.7 seconds left. But the junior guard missed both foul shots, the second intentionally, and Edwards grabbed the rebound to secure the win.
"It sucks to lose the way we lost tonight, but it also should give us confidence if we see these guys in 2 1/2 weeks," Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. "We'd have a great chance and this is a kinda team that we are going to see in the NCAA Tournament. So from that standpoint, we've given ourselves a great look at what it's going to take to be successful and tonight we were one basket short"
UConn won the teams' first meeting this season in December, 72-47 in Omaha.
NO. 7 IOWA 91, WISCONSIN 61
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points and Monika Czinano had 19 as Iowa beat Wisconsin for the 27th consecutive time.
McKenna Warnock added 16 points for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2 Big Ten). Iowa won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved within one game of conference leader Indiana.
The Hawkeyes, who lead the nation in scoring at 88.5 points per game, shot 64.3% from the field.
Julie Pospisilova led Wisconsin (8-19, 3-12) with 16 points. Maty Wilke had 10.
NO. 14 VILLANOVA 73, ST. JOHN'S 57
NEW YORK (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 39 points, including 19 in the third quarter, and Villanova beat St. John's for its 14th win in 15 games.
Siegrist, the national scoring leader at 29.1 points per game who was coming off a 50-point performance in a win over Seton Hall last Saturday, made 15 of 26 shots, 3 of 7 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws. She also had 11 rebounds.
Lucy Olsen had 14 points and seven assists for Villanova (23-4, 14-2 Big East).
Mimi Reid led St. John's (19-6, 10-6) with a career-high 23 points.
NO. 15 OKLAHOMA 84, TEXAS TECH 57
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Aubrey Joens had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma beat Texas Tech.
Liz Scott scored 13 points and made all six shot attempts, Madi Williams scored 12 and Nevaeh Tot had 11 for Oklahoma (21-4, 11-3 Big 12), which never trailed.
Bailey Maupin scored 15 points off the bench for the Lady Raiders (16-10, 4-9). Breamber Scott added 12 points and Bryn Gerlich had 10.
___
AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.