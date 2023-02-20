STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 25 points and made all 15 of her free throws, the last of which put Stanford ahead for good, and the third-ranked Cardinal beat No. 17 UCLA 71-66 on Monday night in their final regular-season home game.
Brink swatted two more shots to give her 102 blocks for the season, and her 15 free throws were the most without a miss by a Stanford player since at least 1999. Haley Jones added 18 points and converted a layup with 1:22 remaining to put the Cardinal ahead by three.
Stanford (26-3, 14-2 Pac-12) has won four straight and is closing in on a third straight Pac-12 regular-season title with games remaining this week at No. 21 Colorado and No. 8 Utah.
Jones hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:45 to play before Lina Sontag answered with a 3 moments later to put UCLA ahead 65-64. Brink's final two free throws made it 66-65 with 1:53 left.
Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins (21-7, 10-6), who dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 this week and had their four-game winning streak snapped. UCLA pounded the boards for a 36-33 advantage, getting 17 on the offensive glass.
Brink also converted a go-ahead three-point play with 8:55 remaining. The 6-foot-4 junior reached 100 blocks for the first time in her stellar career and set the all-time Stanford record during Friday's 50-47 win over Southern California — and she still has another collegiate season left to play. Brink has 280 blocks, having topped Jayne Appel's mark of 273 set from 2006-10.
Stanford won the first meeting 72-59 on Jan. 13 after the teams were tied after three quarters. UCLA made it interesting until the end this time.
The cold-shooting Bruins began 3 of 11 and went 5:39 without a basket in the second quarter, missing 10 straight shots as the Cardinal went on a 6-0 run. Christeen Iwuala's putback with 3:36 left in the quarter ended a nearly six-minute stretch without a field goal by UCLA.
But the Bruins came out energized after halftime, using a 25-point third quarter — they had just 26 points at halftime — while holding Stanford to just four field goals in the period to take a 51-50 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
NO. 16 OHIO STATE 74, NO. 12 MICHIGAN 61
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Rikki Harris scored a career-high 23 points while adding five assists and seven steals, Taylor Thierry had 15 points and Ohio State completed a season sweep of Michigan.
Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Ohio State (23-5, 12-5 Big Ten). Cotie McMahon had seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Leigha Brown had a career-high 36 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (20-7, 10-6). Brown was 11 of 21 from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance, and 11 of 11 at the free-throw line. Emily Kiser added 11 points and Jordan Hobbs scored 10.
