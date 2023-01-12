LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 10 of her 20 points during a 16-0 second-quarter rally and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout Kentucky 95-66 on Thursday night.
After battling back to win at Mississippi State on Sunday, the Gamecocks (17-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) overcame another road challenge from the Wildcats to retain a share of first place in the conference.
Kentucky's 16-1 run over the first and second quarters provided a 31-21 lead with 5:27 left in the half and a huge dose of confidence against the reigning national champions. But South Carolina quickly seized momentum. Boston, who was 9-of-11 shooting, responded with a jumper and Cooke added a 3-pointer, a three-point play and two layups during the surge to lead 37-33 at the break.
"It was just me playing my role and letting the game come to me and just being ready when the ball does come to me," said Cooke, who made 8-of-14 shots from the field with five layups. "We've been down before, the game is full of highs and lows at times. We just continued to keep our pace and do what we do."
The Gamecocks maintained a small cushion after three quarters before going 13 of 17 from the floor in the fourth to pull away.
Maddie Scherr scored a career-high 25 points with five 3s for the Wildcats (8-9, 0-4), who fell to their second top-10 opponent this week. Kentucky lost 67-48 to now-No. 5 LSU on Sunday at Rupp Arena.
Jada Walker added 17 points and Robyn Benton 10 for Kentucky, which shot 42% but was outrebounded just 35-29 by the taller Gamecocks.
"I just went in and tried to talk to them about the positives," Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said. "For three quarters against the No. 1 team in the country, you showed what you were made of. They made the run in the fourth, we can learn from that."
South Carolina nearly doubled Kentucky in scoring in the paint (62-32) on the way to shooting a season-high 64% (35 of 55). Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points and Laeticia Amihere 11 as the Gamecocks also dominated bench scoring 39-10.
Thursday was the teams' first meeting since Kentucky upset the top-seeded Gamecocks 64-62 to win the SEC Tournament title. South Carolina went on to win its second national title and hasn't looked back, though it entered the contest in a four-way tie atop the league.
NO. 6 INDIANA 68, NO. 0 MARYLAND 61
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and Indiana's defense stifled Maryland.
Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) closed an eight-point deficit.
But after Miller's layup tied the game at 50, Indiana (15-1, 4-1) responded with four different players scoring in a 9-0 run that put the game away.
Maryland shot 37% from the field and 6 for 18 from beyond the arc, while Indiana shot 51% and 6 for 15 from 3-point range.
NO. 5 LSU 77, MISSOURI 57
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Alexis Morris hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Angel Reese overcame early foul trouble to score 20 points with 12 rebounds, and LSU weathered a second-half lull for a win over Missouri.
Jasmine Carson also had 12 points for LSU (17-0, 5-0 SEC), which extended the best start in school history.
Lauren Hansen hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Missouri (14-4, 3-2), which has now lost back-to-back games after three straight wins to open league play. Mama Dembele also had 11 points.
NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 86, WAKE FOREST 47
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld matched her career-high with 25 points and No. 7 Notre Dame bounced back from its worst offensive game of the season with a win over Wake Forest.
Westbeld made 10 of 15 shots (the 10 field goals also a career-best) almost two years to the day she had 25 points against the Demon Deacons. Olivia Miles had 13 points for the Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), freshman Cassan Prosper had 12 points and Texas transfer Lauren Ebo scored 10.
Elise Williams scored 13 points for Wake Forest (11-7, 2-5), which shot just 31% and was outrebounded by 22.
FLORIDA STATE 91, NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 72
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman sensation Ta'Niya Latson set a school record with 31 points on 13-of-16 shooting in Florida State's big win over N.C. State.
Latson reached 30 points for the sixth time this season, a Seminoles record. Sara Bejedi added 21 points for Florida State (16-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Makayla Timpson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Four players reached double figures for the Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3), led by Saniya Rivers with 12 off the bench. It was their biggest ACC loss since losing by 30 at Louisville on Feb. 28, 2019.
NO. 13 VIRGINIA TECH 81, LOUISVILLE 79
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Taylor Soule scored 24 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Virginia Tech beat Louisville in a game that featured 17 ties and 13 lead changes.
Neither team led by double-digits and the largest lead of the fourth quarter was Louisville at 70-65 with 5:33 left.
Morgan Jones completed a three-point play with 2:58 left to give Louisville a four-point lead but the Cardinals only made one more field goal the rest of the way. Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and Georgia Amoore each made a 3-pointer for a two-point lead and the Hokies didn't trail again.
Traylor finished with 17 points and Amoore added 13 points and eight assists for Virginia Tech (14-3, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Hailey Van Lith scored 29 points, and Jones had 19 points and nine rebounds for Louisville (13-6, 5-3).
NO. 16 DUKE 66, CLEMSON 56
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 19 points and Duke beat Clemson for its 10th straight win.
Duke pulled away on a 16-6 run between the third and fourth quarters, during which Elizabeth Balogun made a pair of 3-pointers and Taylor scored four points during the stretch.
Shayeann Day-Wilson added 12 points and Vanessa de Jesus 11 for Duke (15-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Amari Robinson scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half to lead Clemson (11-7, 2-4). Ruby Whitehorn had added 12 points, and Hannah Hank had eight points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 1:36 remaining.
NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA 70, VIRGINIA 59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kennedy Todd-Williams and Deja Kelly each scored 21 points and North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter to beat Virginia.
Virginia built a 57-48 lead with 6:46 to play but only made one more field goal the rest of the way, while North Carolina had a scoring run of 13-0 before closing the game on a 9-0 run.
Alyssa Ustby had 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks for North Carolina (11-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Taylor Valladay scored 16 points and Sam Brunelle had 15 points and nine rebounds for Virginia (13-4, 2-4).
