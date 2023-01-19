BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 30 points and 19 rebounds to tie an LSU record with 19 straight double-doubles and the third-ranked and unbeaten Tigers pushed their program-record winning streak to 19 games with a 79-76 victory over Arkansas on Thursday night.

Arkansas was in position to take the lead from LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) in the final minute, but Erin Barnum's 3-point attempt with 24 seconds to go rimmed out and Reese snagged the crucial rebound.

