JONESBORO — For the second consecutive season, Arkansas State redshirt sophomore punter Ryan Hanson has been named to the Ray Guy Preseason Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced Wednesday.

Hanson completed his second season at A-State with 68 punt attempts covering 2,995 yards. He ranked third in the Sun Belt with an average of 44.04 yards per punt. He recorded 21 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line and also had 17 punts covering at least 50 yards, including a career-long of 73 yards, the longest punt of the 2021 season in the league. He was named Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference, Phil Steele Second Team All-Sun Belt and PFF Second Team All-Sun Belt following the 2021 season. This is the ninth time an A-State punter has appeared on the Ray Guy Preseason Award Watch List, the seventh time since 2014.

