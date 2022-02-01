MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jarred Vanderbilt scored 18 points against his former team, Taurean Prince had 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves' bench led the way in a 130-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, but the Timberwolves' reserves outscored Denver's 48-17 through the first three quarters. Minnesota's second unit took advantage when Denver star Nikola Jokic rested in the first half to take a commanding lead the Timberwolves wouldn't relinquish.
Minnesota used a 26-8 run covering the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second, with Prince, Jordan McLaughlin and Naz Reid contributing off the bench. In all, the Wolves went on a 25-7 run while Jokic was on the bench.
"I think that group has a lot of confidence," Prince said. "We just come in with confidence that we're one of the best players on the floor. We feel like we can each start in this league. So, I think the fact that you have guys that feel highly about their game and actually put in the work on a daily basis. And then to see it all happen how it's happening, it's just a testament to the everyday work that we consistently put in."
McLaughlin had nine points and seven assists. Reid added 12 points.
"We've kind of gone more to a bench unit that doesn't have any mixed lineup component to it, and they've really pushed ahead," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. "They've taken some games and really pushed ahead in them. They just move the ball because they need ball movement, and they play quick and they get out in transition and they really spread the floor. It's super hard to guard at times."
Jokic finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, but sat the entire fourth quarter with Minnesota's lead ballooning to 30 and the Nuggets playing the first game of a back-to-back. Denver had its five-game winning streak snapped.
"The game was lost in that second quarter," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "Obviously our bench unit that came in, their bench dominated our bench in that first half."
With the reigning MVP on the court, the Nuggets held the advantage in the first despite some sloppy ball handling. Jokic accounted for 75% of his team's points in the first, he scored seven points and had six assists.
But Denver also had nine turnovers in the first. The Wolves couldn't capitalize much until Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter for a 30-28 lead. Minnesota had just seven points on the nine turnovers.
The Wolves outscored the Nuggets 39-23 in the second.
"I think it starts with the approach," Malone said. "I think those guys were geeked up, ready to play, were the aggressor. They had us on our heels, I felt, most of the night. They were the more physical team. Literally, that second unit in the first half just moved the ball, got open 3s, got whatever they wanted. We couldn't score to save our lives in that quarter and we couldn't get any stops."
WARRIORS 124, SPURS 120
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Poole had 31 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining, and short-handed Golden State beat San Antonio for its seventh straight victory.
Golden State rallied from a 17-point deficit despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back.
Damion Lee had 21 points for the Warriors and Damion Lee added 20.
Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Murray had a pair of baskets in the final minute, including a 15-footer that gave the Spurs a 120-119 lead with 40 seconds remaining.
RAPTORS 110, HEAT 106
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Toronto won its third straight game, beating Miami.
Trent matched DeMar DeRozan's franchise record and extended his personal career best by reaching 30 points for the fifth consecutive game.
Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, OG Anunoby had 13, Precious Achiuwa 12 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors won their second straight meeting with Miami. Toronto beat the Heat 124-120 in triple overtime last Saturday.
Bam Adebayo had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Jimmy Butler had 16 points and 12 assists, and Tyler Herro scored 18 points for the Heat, who lost their third straight.
BUCKS 112, WIZARDS 98
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season as Milwaukee handed Washington its sixth straight loss.
The Wizards were playing without star guard Bradley Beal due to a sprained left wrist. The Wizards had announced Monday that Beal would miss at least the rest of this trip, which ends Wednesday at Philadelphia.
Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis 17, Khris Middleton 13 and Grayson Allen 10 for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma scored 25, Montrezl Harrell had 20 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 for the Wizards.
BULLS 126, MAGIC 115
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and Chicago beat Orlando.
DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter.
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter.
PELICANS 111, PISTONS 101
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and New Orleans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Detroit.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 of New Orleans' 54 bench points, as the Pelicans ended a four-game losing streak.
The Pistons, who overcame a 15-0 deficit to beat Cleveland on Sunday, led 76-61 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. But with Cade Cunningham sidelined by a hip pointer, they were outscored 50-25 the rest of the way.
Detroit's Jerami Grant had 17 points in his return after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.
