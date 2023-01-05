Micah Parsons does not plan to be scoreboard-watching during the Dallas Cowboys' game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Sure, the Cowboys need the combination of a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Giants to win the NFC East, and, yes, winning and the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Arizona Cardinals would give them the conference's top seed and first-round bye. But Dallas has to handle its own business before going into the playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.