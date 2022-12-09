NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson apologized for his 360-degree, one-handed slam dunk that angered the Phoenix Suns at the end of a game that the New Orleans Pelicans were already going to win.
Still, the crowd-pleasing play symbolized Williamson's potential to rise above the disappointments of previous seasons and live up to the extraordinary hype that followed him into the NBA.
The dunk contest-style jam capped a season-high 35-point performance for Williamson, and the Pelicans beat the Suns 128-117 on Friday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference.
"That was a little out of character for me," Williamson said of the game-ending dunk, after which players and coaches from both teams swarmed around one another angrily as officials frantically stepped in to separate them.
"I got carried away a little bit. I admit that," Williamson said. "But I was in that locker room when my brothers were down because the Suns sent us home (from the playoffs) last year. That's a tough moment to be a part of. So, in that moment got carried away. I admit that."
Williamson missed all of last season — his third in the NBA — with a foot injury and came into this campaign having missed more games in his career than he'd played. Lately, he's resembled a dynamo, averaging 29.5 points during a six-game Pelicans winning streak — all while New Orleans star forward Brandon Ingram has been out with a foot injury.
Jose Alvarado came off the bench to add 20 points for New Orleans, which had to hold on in the opener of a two-game series after the Suns hit 15 of their 22 made 3-pointers in the second half to erase a 16-point Pelicans lead.
CJ McCollum had 18 points for the Pelicans, who have won six straight and 11 of 13, and afterward questioned the Suns' indignance over Williamson's dunk.
"They got to get back on defense if they don't want us to dunk the ball," McCollum said.
Before Pelicans coach Willie Green took his first head coaching job in New Orleans, he was Suns coach Monty Williams' assistant, and they remain close friends.
Both coaches downplayed the heated exchanges.
"That stuff doesn't bother me at all, man," Williams said. "It's part of basketball. It wasn't that big of a deal. It was a bunch of guys out there yelling and screaming and not even pushing. Just everybody trying to stand their ground."
Green, who briefly had to be held back by assistant coaches, called it, "Just a little brush up. Nothing major."
But Phoenix guard Cameron Payne explained why the Suns reacted angrily.
"There was just no sportsmanship and we don't really like that," Payne said. "We do the right thing. I felt like they should've done the right thing and they didn't. We didn't take it well."
Larry Nance Jr. had 17 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans, while Jonas Valanciunas overcame a 4-of-16 shooting night to finish with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 24 points for the Suns (16-10), who lost for the fourth time in five games to fall 1 1/2 games behind New Orleans (17-8) atop the Western Conference.
"This is not us," Williams said. "We're just giving up way too many points in the paint and in general. ... I've got to get the guys in the game that are going to be physical and smart enough to handle the pressure that they give you in the paint."
New Orleans led 85-69 when Naji Marshall hit the first of his two 3s in the second half, but Devin Booker and Damion Lee responded with back-to-back 3s and the Suns kept chipping away with accurate perimeter shooting.
Torrey Craig's 3 tied it at 105 and Payne's deep 3 put Phoenix back in front 108-107.
But McCollum responded with a 3 and Williamson intercepted Booker's pass and bolted the other way for a forceful one-handed dunk with 3:59 left. New Orleans did not trail again.
BUCKS 106, MAVERICKS 105
DALLAS (AP) — Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Dallas.
The Bucks held on despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with 2:55 remaining. The Greek Freak finished with 28 points to end an eight-game run with at least 30 points.
Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists and put Dallas ahead on a layup with 29 seconds to go.
But the Mavericks couldn't make their free throws late — they were a woeful 10 for 24 for the game — leaving the door open for the Bucks to win a fourth consecutive game while ending Dallas' three-game winning streak.
Antetokounmpo's sixth foul came when he tried to close out on a 3-pointer by Tim Hardaway Jr., who missed all three free throws to keep Milwaukee in front by one.
Dorian Finney-Smith missed two more free throws after Doncic had put Dallas in front 105-104. The Bucks inbounded from near their bench, and Lopez slipped behind a screen for the easy bucket on the throw-in from George Hill.
76ERS 132, LAKERS 122, OT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton scored a career-high 33 points and Philadelphia recovered to beat Los Angeles after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation.
Anthony Davis had 31 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James scored 23 points for the Lakers. James (sore left ankle) and Davis (illness) both missed a loss in Toronto on Tuesday night.
Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, joining Magic Johnson as the only Lakers with a triple-double off the bench.
The Lakers were down 12 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation but rallied on clutch buckets and costly fouls by the Sixers.
TIMBERWOLVES 118, JAZZ 108
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and Minnesota beat the Jazz.
Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Jazz.
Malik Beasley scored 23 points to lead Utah. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Mike Conley had 17 points and six assists in his first game back after being sidelined for nine games by a left leg injury.
NETS 120, HAWKS 116
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, Kyrie Irving had 33 points and 11 rebounds and Brooklyn finished a seven-game homestand by beating Atlanta.
TJ Warren added 14 points and Ben Simmons returned from a four-game absence with a left calf strain with six points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Nets won for the ninth time in 12 games overall.
They hadn't played seven straight home games since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago and they took advantage, losing only to the NBA-leading Boston Celtics while surging into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Trae Young had 33 points and nine assists for the Hawks, while Bogdan Bogdanovic rebounded from a miserable game at the Knicks two nights earlier with 31 points.
KINGS 106, CAVALIERS 95
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds and Sacramento rallied to beat Cleveland.
Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling a 21-2 game-ending run by Sacramento. The Cavaliers had held their largest lead at 93-85 on Caris LeVert's 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining.
LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped.
KNICKS 121, HORNETS 102
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and New York beat Charlotte for its third straight victory.
Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 11 assists for the Knicks. They evened their record at 13-13.
Terry Rozier scored 24 points for Charlotte. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points on his 27th birthday.
GRIZZLIES 114, PISTONS 103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and Memphis beat Detroit for its fifth straight victory.
Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 19 points, Marvin Bagley III scored 14 points, and Kevin Knox II and Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points each.
PACERS 121, WIZARDS 111
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and Indiana beat Washington.
Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14.
Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting. Kyle Kuzma added 27 points, and Jordan Goodwin had 19.
MAGIC 113, RAPTORS 109
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 34 points and Orlando turned to rookie Pablo Banchero in the final minutes to hold off Toronto after the Raptors had wiped out a 20-point deficit in the second half.
Banchero finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors.
___
