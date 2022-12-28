NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson's head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it.
Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
"People remember winners," the 22-year-old Williamson said. "When you look at some of the greatest of all time, the first thing you go to is championships, what they did in big moments. And that's what I want to be remembered as — a winner.
"I can't just sit here and say I want to win. I've got to show it," added Williamson, who also credited teammate CJ McCollum for urging him on in the final minutes.
"CJ looked at me and said, 'You want to be great, this is the moment to do it.'"
Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight.
Minnesota coach Chris Finch lamented his team's defense on Williamson in the second half that was "way too soft."
"We let him come running at us, and he was able to get a head of steam," Finch said. "When he does that, it's tough."
Williamson's 3-pointer with 2:17 left, assisted by more usual perimeter threat Murphy, cut Minnesota's lead to 112-110. Williamson then pulled out of a spinning dribble in the lane for a short floater that tied it.
"We really had diverse play-calling down the stretch," a smiling McCollum deadpanned. "Get the ball to Z and get the (expletive) out of the way."
Williamson tied it again at 114 on a driving finger roll. And after Jaden McDaniels' free throws put Minnesota back up with 1:04 left, Williamson hit a contested, off-balance, driving layup to tie it before stepping up to tip a bounce pass away from McDaniels and convert the steal into a go-ahead, breakaway dunk that had a sellout crowd in a frenzy.
"That's just who he is; he understands time, score, situations. He understands the moment. And he made big plays after big plays," coach Willie Green said. "That's what great players do."
Edwards' dunk tied it at 118 before Williamson hit one of two free throws, which turned out to be enough.
Murphy scored 21, going 5 of 6 from 3, and McCollum scored 20 for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
D'Angelo Russell had 27 points and McDaniels scored 19 for Minnesota.
"There were a lot of good things we did in the game," Russell said. "We did everything we could and battled. We tried to give ourselves a chance at the end of the game and that's all you can ask for."
The game was marked by physical play and flaring emotions.
There were 52 total fouls called, including a half-dozen technical fouls and one flagrant foul on each team.
"An emotional game, a chippy game, but this is good," Green said. "It builds our character. It's great to be on the winning side."
Austin Rivers, who wound up fouling out with nearly 8 minutes left, was assessed a flagrant-1 foul after he caught Larry Nance Jr. hard in the head with a forearm late in the third quarter. Nance went to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with neck spasms.
Rivers, a 2012 New Orleans first-round draft choice along with Anthony Davis, also exchanged shoves with Valanciunas. Double technicals were called and an additional technical was called on New Orleans' Naji Marshall for pushing Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert as he stepped between Valanciunas and Rivers.
Minnesota took a 50-39 lead after a 9-0 run ignited by Russell's 3 and fueled by McDaniels' layup and putback in the second quarter.
Back-to-back dunks by Williamson and Murphy helped the Pelicans trim it to 52-49 before Naz Reid's 3 made it 55-49 at halftime.
PISTONS 121, MAGIC 101
DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and Detroit overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat Orlando and snap a six-game losing streak.
Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out.
Jalen Duren finished with seven points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who got 76 points from their bench.
Franz Wagner had 19 points for Orlando, which lost on back-to-back nights after winning eight of nine.
With 33 seconds left in the first half, Moritz Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Pistons bench as they chased a loose ball. With Wagner facing the players on the Detroit bench, every Orlando player in uniform raced to the spot.
Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions in the aftermath. Hayes got back up and struck Wagner in the back of the head, knocking him into the bench.
NETS 108, HAWKS 107
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and Brooklyn beat Atlanta for its 10th straight victory.
The winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the Nets' longest since they took 10 in a row in 2005-06. The 2002-03 team also won 10 straight. The franchise record is 14, set in 2003-04 and matched in 2005-06.
Brooklyn (23-12) has won 14 of 15.
The injury-riddled Hawks (17-18) were without leading scorer Trae Young, leading rebounder Clint Capela and starting forward De'Andre Hunter. Dejounte Murray scored 24 points for Atlanta.
BULLS 119, BUCKS 113, OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and Chicago rallied to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee in overtime.
The Bulls trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter, only to pull even in the closing minute of regulation. DeRozan scored 10 in overtime, Nikola Vucevic hit a 3 in the extra period and the Bulls beat one of the NBA's best teams after losing to one of the worst — Houston — two nights earlier.
Antetokounmpo matched a season high with 45 points and set one with 20 rebounds. He also committed two turnovers in the closing seconds of regulation, and the Bucks extended their season-high losing streak to four.
KINGS 127, NUGGETS 126
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and Sacramento came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat Denver.
Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired.
De'Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings had lost three of four at home.
The Nuggets played without Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown. They had their five-game winning streak snapped.
WARRIORS 112, JAZZ 107
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and undermanned Golden State rallied to beat Utah.
Ty Jerome hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:18 to play after his own steal, then made a key rebound to help set up Donte DiVincenzo's 3 the next time down as Golden State got another big performance from the backups.
DiVincenzo scored 19 points and Jerome 17 with the Warriors completing a back-to-back minus starters Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.
Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and had seven 3-pointers and a season-best 16 rebounds for the Jazz.
HEAT 112, LAKERS 98
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 points and 14 rebounds and Miami beat Los Angeles to move over .500.
Tyler Herro had 18 points and nine assists for the Heat (18-17). Caleb Martin scored 13 points and Gabe Vincent added 12.
LeBron James had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Lakers, playing on the second night of a back to back. Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder each had 15 for the Lakers.
WIZARDS 125, SUNS 102
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura matched his career high with 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help Washington beat Phoenix in a meeting of depleted teams.
Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma each had 22 points for Washington as three-time Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal sat out with hamstring soreness.
Deandre Ayton scored 31 points for the Suns, who said Wednesday that All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks because of a left groin strain. Phoenix also is missing Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet.
