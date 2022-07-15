SEARCY - Harding women's track and field had nine team members earn United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors Wednesday. Harding's team received the All-Academic Team citation for posting a 3.41 team GPA.
To earn the individual award, student-athletes must have a 3.25 GPA or higher and achieved a provisional qualifying mark for either the indoor or outdoor season.
Harding's honorees include Jenna Akins, Kiera Blankinship, Anna Kay Clark, Cara Mason, Cooper Monn, Sofie Reitbauer, Lauren Shell, Sierra White and Brylan Williams.
Akins, a junior from Cumming, Georgia, is a psychology major with a 4.00 GPA. Her provisional mark of 5.90 meters or 19 feet, 4.25 inches came in the outdoor long jump.
Blankinship, a freshman from Chickasha, Oklahoma, is a psychology major with a 4.00 GPA. She had provisional heights of 1.67 meters or 5 feet, 5.75 inches in the indoor high jump and 1.71 meters or 5 feet, 7.25 inches in the outdoor high jump.
Clark, a sophomore from Hoover, Alabama, is an accounting major with a 3.97 GPA. She had a provisional mark of 47.02 meters or 154 feet, 3 inches in the outdoor javelin.
Mason, a senior from North Lima, Ohio, is a secondary education major with a 4.00 GPA. Her provisional mark of 14.38 meters or 47 feet, 2.25 inches in the outdoor shot put.
Monn, a junior from Eustis, Florida, is a biology major with a 3.56 GPA. She had provisionals of 13.79 meters or 45 feet, 3 inches in the indoor shot put and 47.25 meters or 155 feet in the outdoor discus.
Reitbauer, a freshman from Frankfurt, Germany, is a psychology major with a 3.75 GPA. She had provisional scores of 3,340 points in the indoor pentathlon and 4,701 points in the outdoor heptathlon.
Shell, a junior from Bella Vista, Arkansas, is an elementary education major with a 3.46 GPA. She had a provisional of 4,566 points in the outdoor heptathlon.
White, a sophomore from Aledo, Texas, is an information systems major with a 3.87 GPA. She had provisionals of 4.03 meters or 13 feet, 2.50 inches in the indoor pole vault and 4.10 meters or 13 feet, 5.25 inches in the outdoor pole vault.
Williams, a junior from Bald Knob, Arkansas, is a communication sciences major with a 3.95 GPA. She had a provisional of 1.68 meters or 5 feet, 6 inches in the outdoor high jump.
It was the third award for Mason and White and the second honor for Monn, Clark and Williams. Harding's women have earned the team award ever year since 2013.
