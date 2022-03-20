In one of the wildest games imaginable, the Harding Academy Wildcats beat Baptist Prep 21-17 on Friday night at The Ranch.
Harding Academy looked to be on cruise control after the top of the fifth inning, leading 16-2. The Eagles scored 15 runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 17-16 lead.
The Wildcats tied the game at 16-16 in the top of the sixth. Levi Lang was hit by a pitch and went to second on a walk to Kade Smith. Lang stole third and home to tie the game.
In the top of the seventh, Daniel Henley was hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Cam Norris. Two batters later, Lang walked. Smith followed with a 3-run home run blast to give Harding Academy a 21-17 lead.
“In my 25-plus years of coaching and all my years of playing, I haven’t been part of a game quite like the one we played last night,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “All I know is that when all was said and done, I love the way my dudes game through. I’m really proud of them.”
The Wildcats finished with 19 hits. Gavin Alveti and Chris Anderson had 3 hits apiece. Lang, Smith, Eli Wallis and Cooper Welch had 2 hits each. Also collecting hits were Kyler Hoover, Andrew Miller, Henley, Jadyn Wilhite and Norris.
Lang scored 4 runs to lead the Wildcats. Scoring 3 times Smith. Scoring twice were Hoover, Alveti and Wilhite. Also scoring runs were Anderson, Welch, Cade Pryor, Henley, Parker Hawks, Wallis, Norris and Christian Cox.
