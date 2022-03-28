MAYFLOWER — The Harding Academy Wildcats are the champions of the Pinkett-Mezza Invitational baseball tournament at Mayflower High School.
The Wildcats swept Searcy, Maumelle and Pangburn to win the championship and improve to 9-3 on the season. They have now won six consecutive games.
“The Mayflower tournament has been an important checkpoint for our program for years,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “It marks the passing of the first third of the season. With Levi Lang still working on getting back to the mound, it was important this year that we get a feel for the direction of our pitching staff during this first third.
“Kade Smith has given our team a big-time presence on the mound – exactly what we were counting on from im. We also knew that Gavin Alveti would be a go-to guy, but he’s been just as dominant in his last two outings. We’re also very exciting about the innings we are getting from Kyler Hoover, Jadyn Willhie, Cade Pryer, Chris Anderson and Cooper Welch. Almost all these guys threw in the tournament, and we couldn’t be more pleased with their performances.”
Fullerton said his team needs to shore up its defense some.
“We thought we played really well defensively in all three rounds,” Fullerton said. “Gavin, Kade, Kyler and Chris have led us early at the plate, and Levi, Eli Wallis, Coop, Jadyn and Daniel Henley have stepped up during this tournament and have really started swinging the bat.”
Fullerton said the second third of the season is full of conference opponents.
“We want to go after making great conference run and also use a lot of these quality non-conference opponents to get us prepped for the postseason.”
Harding Academy beat Pangburn 9-2 in the finals Saturday.
The Tigers scored once in the top of the first. The Wildcats tied it with one in the bottom of the frame. Harding Academy then scored once int he second, twice in the third, three times in the fifth and twice in the sixth. Pangburn added a run in the top of the seventh.
Alveti and Anderson each scored two runs. Also scoring were Hoover, Lang, Welch, Wilhite and Andrew Miller. Anderson also had a home run.
Braxton Butler scored both runs for the Tigers.
In a 6-2 win over Maumelle, the Wildcats trailed 2-0 after one inning. They did not score until the bottom of the third, plating one run. They scored another run in the fourth before Lang hit a two-run homer as part of a three-run fifth.
Hoover was 3 for 4 at the plate. He, along with Lang, Smith, Alveti, Henly and Wallis each scored one run.
Alveti got the win, striking out 10 in six innings of work.
Harding Academy beat Searcy 8-2 in the first round of the tournament.
Searcy led 1-0 after two innings. Harding Academy scored four runs in the third and three runs in the sixth.
Kaleb Barnett and Braden Oliver scored runs for the Lions.
Kade Smith hit a grand slam for the Wildcats. Alveti also homered.
Lang scored two runs to lead the Wildcats.
Smith pitched 4 2/3 innings to get the win. He struck out 7. Alveti struck out 6 in two innings of work.
