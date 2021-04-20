The top spot in the 3A-2 Conference was at stake Tuesday night at chilly Wiggins Field in a showdown between host Harding Academy and Rose Bud.
The Ramblers kept it competitive, but the Wildcats stayed undefeated in conference play at 7-0 with a 7-3 victory to claim the regular-season title. Rose Bud fell to 6-2 in the conference.
Harding Academy coach Alex Smith said that it was a good game and that some of the situations tested his players. He also said that it is good to have as many quality pitchers on the roster as possible because to have success a good baseball team has many types of pitchers.
Getting a chance to get the work on the mound for Smith and the Wildcats was sophomore right-handed starting pitcher Levi Lang. Lang worked 4 1/3 innings and gave up two runs, four hits. He struck out eight batters and did not issue a base on balls.
“In order to be successful in the postseason in Arkansas you've got to have multiple arms. You’ve seen Kade Smith throw, you have seen Gavin Alveti throw and now we have Lang,” Smith said. “We have three great pitchers that we can go after and that is exciting to see.”
What was also exciting to see was junior third baseman Cooper Welch clear the left-center field fence with a home run, one of his two hits. Welch also scored two runs and knocked in three runs for the Wildcats.
Rose Bud opened up the scoring in the first inning, when senior third baseman Kayden Sherwood turn on a Lang fastball and get it up into the crisp air down the left field line. Sherwood talked to the ball as he was running toward first base to stay straight and get out of the park, which it did.
The lead did not last long for the Ramblers, as Alveti was able to tie the score by catching up with a fastball from Rose Bud starting pitcher sophomore Jered Wray and hitting it into the gap in right-center field to score Lang.
Wray went the distance for the Ramblers, throwing 111 pitches. Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper said after the game that he was proud of the effort from his pitcher, especially since Rose Bud committed five errors behind Wray, which Cooper said was very uncharacteristic of his team.
“The kids that struggled today are our two best defenders. They coach themselves and they know when they mess up. I promise you that they are going to go home and dwell on it a little bit. As tight as that game was it didn’t feel like it the way we played defense,” Cooper said. “He [Wray] is just a sophomore and we didn’t play our best game. I don’t know how many times we fell behind their good hitters and we gave them counts that they can drive the ball.”
There will be another 3A-2 Conference showdown Friday night at Wiggins Field for Harding Academy against an improving Bald Knob team. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
