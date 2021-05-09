CLINTON — In the shadow of the green tree sides of the Ozark Mountains, under a perfect sky above the home of Clinton High School baseball, the host of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament it was a perfect Saturday afternoon for baseball. Harding Academy’s winning streak was at 15 games in a row. With a 13-3, victory against Walnut Ridge and winning the 3A Region 2 Baseball Tournament, the streak is at 16 games.
Harding Academy, the winner of the 3A-2 district tournament and the regular-season title against the winner of the 3A-3 Conference Walnut Ridge High School, the Bobcats won the regular season title and their district tournament title, the game promised that there was going to be some good baseball played and there would be memories that would stand the test of time.
Harding Academy used their game plan and looked for any opportunity and to take advantage as quickly as possible and score runs early in the game. It did not take the Wildcats a long time to quiet the cowbells from ringing, from the Walnut Ridge baseball fans that filled the bleachers and down the right field line.
Led by Wildcats sophomore second baseman, Kade Smith launched a three-run home run over the left field fence in the first inning. The Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning and then let Harding Academy's sophomore starting pitcher Levi Lang weave his magic with his pitches and the results would be another trophy for the case.
Walnut Ridge starting pitcher Mari Thomas threw a fastball that had some good velocity with it unfortunately he had no control of the pitch before or after Smith took a plump fastball from Thomas and placed over the left field fence, Thomas' day on the mound had come to an early termination.
Walnut Ridge coach Jason Belcher kept looking at the four runs up on the scoreboard as he approached the mound.
Belcher said some words and then took the ball away from Thomas and placed the ball it in the glove of relief pitcher Bo Kersey. He was unable to keep the Wildcats off of the scoreboard, he allowed four more runs. The big hit in the second inning came from junior catcher Gavin Alveti, with a double that scored two runs in the inning.
“We didn’t settle in early and give the other team credit. They put the ball in play and a big three run homer in the first and our starting pitcher didn’t settle in like he normally would,” Belcher said. “It was a battle and we didn’t lay down. That is kind of the way baseball goes.”
Alveti collected three hits against the Bobcats and three RBIs. Smith was on base three times and scored three runs for the Wildcats.
Harding Academy scored another four runs in the second inning and the cowbells disappeared after a balk called on Kersey.
Belcher stepped out of the dugout and he summoned for junior Kel Slusser before Belcher crossed the first base path. He was hoping to find a pitcher to put out the fire and give his offense a chance to get back into the game.
Lang had the game and the strike zone under control, Belcher said that Lang retired his batters with a lively fastball.
“He is one of our best pitchers all year. We were planning on throwing him yesterday but we made a last second adjustment to go with Alveti and Lang was super great and told me that he will be ready to pitch,” Harding Academy coach Alex Smith said. “His mindset not going to pitch yesterday and being pushed back a day that could rock a lot of people. It didn’t rock him. He is such a competitor and I enjoy watching him pitch.”
Lang worked the strike zone perfectly, like a famous artist he painted the strike zone. The baseball would be in and out then he would throw it down and up. His fast ball had enough movement and velocity but it was his off-speed pitches that produced the challenge for the Bobcats.
Lang worked his approach in a conventional manner but then he would think out of the box and use his complete assortment of pitches against the Bobcats and they looked unbalanced and uncomfortable at the plate.
Lang did give up three runs and seven hits but he only walked one batter and he only hit one Bobcat batter. He completed the game with five strikeouts and he had plenty of defensive support on the diamond.
In the sixth inning, Harding Academy freshman shortstop Kyler Hoover picked off the ground ball on one hop that came off of the bat of Bobcat senior center fielder Landon Sain. Hoover calmly stepped onto second base to retire Bobcat runner senior shortstop Cole Manning and then Hoover threw a fastball into the center of the waiting mitt of Wildcat’s junior first baseman Eli Walls to complete the double play.
Smith said after the district tournament that to have success at this time of the season, the Wildcats must find good consistent pitching, his team needs to play solid defense, have a positive approach at the plate and get some timely hitting at the plate. In the six tournament games played by the Wildcats they have scored 59 runs and only allowed four runs.
“We kind of lost our swag Thursday. Their guy got out there with good velocity that we have not seen this year and our swag was not there,” Smith said. “The past couple of days we have been working on our approach and if somebody is throwing that hard from the mound out there, what are you going to do with them. What are your plans? We got in this morning and took some swings and got some hits and I could tell that they are locked in.”
Harding Academy will play Fouke in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Thursday at 10 a.m. at Ashdown.
Log In
