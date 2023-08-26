Even with a late start time at First Security Stadium, the sweltering humidity did not go away, and neither did the Blazers.
But Harding Academy stood up when it counted most, owning the fourth quarter on the way to a 55-40 victory over Valley View Friday night in a stat-book-busting shootout to open the 2023 high-school football season.
The run game of Isaac Baker ultimately swung things in the Wildcats' favor for good as the junior carried the load for Harding Academy from the middle of the third quarter on. Baker reclaimed the lead for the Wildcats with a 6-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter after Valley View scored back-to-back on its first two possessions of the second half to tie the game at 34-34, and kept the clock rolling throughout the final 12 minutes when the defiant Blazers defensive line finally ran out of gas. Baker also put the final nail in the coffin for Harding Academy with a 71-yard scoring run straight up the gut with 5:02 remaining to put the Wildcats up 55-34.
“I was really proud of our guys for finding a way to win,” Wildcats coach Neil Evans said. “They are a phenomenal football team, and a top-five team in 5A for a reason. Big time win – especially when you have to play as many guys as we played because of the heat. It's a lot of factors that make you pleased as a coach. I thought our heart was in this thing. I thought they did a great job too, they had a bunch of stuff for us. That's a good team over there that's well coached.”
The Wildcats appeared to be on the way to an easy rout early on with three consecutive touchdowns to start the game. Brand new Arkansas Razorbacks commit Wyatt Simmons put up the first score with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 10:03 mark of the first quarter out of an option scramble-type formation where he received a direct snap and simply got in behind the bigs, plowing his way into the end zone. Senior kicker Griffin Thomas added the extra point for an early 7-0 Wildcat lead.
Senior receiver Kyler Hoover then caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Owen Miller with 6:12 remaining in the opening quarter, and Luv Patel made it 21-0 on the opening play of the second quarter with a 20-yard reception for a score.
Defensive end Kaynan Harris gave Valley View fits on their first two possessions with relentless pressure which disrupted the Blazers' passing game, but they made adjustments to start the second quarter to keep the junior simply known as 'Big' at bay. That resulted in success for Valley View as they scored on an 80-yard pass play at 11:06, and struck again with another 80-yard score with 7:49 left to play in the first half to close the gap to 28-12.
Hoover caught his second touchdown pass with 6:19 remaining in the half, this time from 8-yards out as he dragged a VV defender with him for the final two yards to give the Wildcats a 34-12 lead. The Blazers scored in the final minute of the half for a 34-19 score at the break.
The game took on a new complexion at the start of the second half as Valley View took their opening possession 80 yards in 4:27 to close the gap to 34-26 before forcing the Wildcats three and out. Thomas' punt pinned the Blazers deep at their own 11, but this time, it took just one play as Valley View scored on an 89-yard touchdown pass play, and converted their 2-point attempt to tie the game.
“We talked about it at the half,” Evans said. “We said they were going to come out and have a surge, we just have to survive the surge, and we did. We knew they were going to come out and establish it because they didn't like the way it went in the first half, and they did, hats off to them. We just told our guys we've got to ride this thing.”
The Wildcats finally got back on track on the back of Baker, who ran up the middle from 6 yards out with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter to put Harding Academy back on top 41-34, and Miller broke free from 50 yards out on the opening play of the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats some breathing room once again with a 48-34 lead. Baker carried the ball 6 times during the Wildcats' last true possession, including the 71-yard breakaway to clinch for Harding Academy.
“He booked that long run there at the end,” Evans said of Baker. “It kind of felt like that sealed the deal for us. He did a really good job, the offensive line did a really good job. They're a good team, and the strength of their team is the defensive line. They looked really good.”
After fighting their way back into the game, the Blazers started succumbing to the physicality and humid conditions as the first player went down with a cramp at the 6:46 mark of the third quarter. Valley View also had to briefly resort to its third-string quarterback in the fourth before the regular backup was able to return and lead the offense to one last score in the final two minutes. Harding Academy went injury free for the game and did not appear to have cramping issues at any time.
“Really proud of our conditioning, really proud of how we took care of our bodies,” Evans said. “A win like that takes a lot of behind the scenes effort. These guys just put it on display, so I'm really, really proud of them.”
The Wildcats finished with a total of 537 yards of offense, led by Miller's 20 for 28 passing performance for 326 yards and 3 touchdowns, all but 41 of which came in the first half. Miller also carried 8 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. Hoover led all receivers with 10 catches for 168 yards and 2 scores, all in the first half. Baker led rushing with 19 carries for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns and had 3 receptions for 85 yards for 214 all-purpose yards. Patel had 2 catches for 22 yards and a touchdown, Nathan Corbitt had 2 catches for 20 yards, Jack Citty had 2 catches for 21 yards, and Simmons rushed 4 times for 13 yards and 2 touchdowns out of the direct option.
“I like it,” Evans said in regard to opening the season with a tough game. “I mean, I don't like it in the moment, you would like to relax a little bit. But this is so good for us. What a great opponent to open with, and such a tremendous job on all fronts.”
