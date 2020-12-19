LITTLE ROCK -- All kinds of records were set Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium as the Harding Academy Wildcats won their second straight 3A state football championship with a 71-44 victory over the McGehee Owls.
The championship is the eighth in the history of the Harding Academy football program and the fourth since 2012. It also gave the Wildcats their first back-to-back state titles since the 1976-77 seasons. The Wildcats and the Owls finished the season with identical 12-1 records.
“I’m very proud of our players,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “To come down here and win two state championships back to back is a difficult task, especially this year battling the COVID-19 virus. I’m just very very impressed with our players’ character and I’m just so happy to see our fans get to celebrate something like this."
Senior quarterback Caden Sipe completed 22 of 27 passes for 450 yards and set a championship game record of eight touchdown passes, throwing four of those to Ty Dugger, who caught 10 passes for 248 yards. Dugger also returned an interception for another touchdown.
The 71 points scored by the Wildcats set the record for most points scored by one team in a state championship game in the modern era. It’s the second most of all time, behind the 73 scored by Stuttgart in 1949.
The two teams combined for 1,099 yards of offense, which is second most behind the 1,300-plus that Pulaski Academy and Greenwood put up in 2006. Kyle Ferrie was 9 for 9 on extra points, another state championship record.
Harding Academy scored the first three touchdowns of the contest and its smallest lead after that point was 14.
Sipe tossed a slant pass to Andrew Miller, who then went 16 yards for the Wildcats’ first touchdown of the night with 10:52 left in the first quarter.
A little over three minutes later, Sipe found a huge opening for a 62-yard touchdown run. Then with 7:21 left in the second quarter, Dugger picked off a pass by McGehee quarterback Jordan Owens and returned it 22 yards for Harding Academy’s third touchdown and a 21-0 led.
The Owls finally got on the board with their ensuing drive, capped by Owens throwing a 48-yard touchdown pass to Jody Easter with 5:09 left in the first half. The attempt for the two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 21-6.
Harding Academy answered on the very next play from scrimmage as Sipe threw a 57-yard touchdown strike to Dugger for a 28-6 advantage at the 4:59 mark.
McGehee responded with a long drive, eating up over four minutes and Owens capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run then caught a pass from Easter for the two-point conversion that cut the lead to 28-14.
But again the Wildcats answered with a one-play drive, this time a 64-yard touchdown pass from Sipe to Dugger that gave Harding a 35-14 halftime lead.
The Owls opened the second half with the longest play of the contest when Easter reached the right sideline, turned the corner and raced 80 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed as the gap was cut to 35-20.
Harding Academy had to punt for the first time on its next drive but the Owls punted the ball right back. The Wildcats then went on a 58-yard drive and Sipe hooked up again with Dugger for a 2-yard touchdown pass and a 42-20 advantage.
The Owls fumbled the ball away on the next play from scrimmage and four plays later, Sipe threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Fox for a 49-20 lead.
It took McGehee just two plays on its next drive to score its fourth touchdown when Owens tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rose then completed the two-point conversion pass to Easter to cut the gap to 49-28 with 3:20 left in the third.
That was enough time for the Wildcats to drive down the field again, and Sipe capped the drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Dugger and a 56-28 lead.
Channing Woodson scored McGehee’s next touchdown on a 62-yard run early in the fourth and after the two-point conversion, the score was 56-36.
Harding Academy responded with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Sipe to Miller for a 63-36 lead.
After the Wildcats recovered another McGehee fumble, Sipe got his eighth touchdown pass on a 21-yard toss to Carter Neal then threw to Dugger for the two-point conversion to go up 71-36 to start the mercy rule clock with 9:15 left to play.
The Owls managed to score one last time when Owens threw a 53-yard touchdown to Easter then ran in the two-point conversion to set the final at 71-44.
“There’s no question that McGehee’s side of the bracket was tremendous and for them to get here like they did and played like they did was an exceptional feat,” Evans said. “They have a lot of class and the way that they are coached is second to none. They had a great season and there are a bunch of guys hurting in that locker room right now.”
Sipe also ran the ball 17 times for 113 yards and was named the game’s MVP. Miller ran 10 times for 69 yards and caught seven passes for 117 yards. Dugger finished with 270 all-purpose yards.
Owens completed 10 of 20 passes for 248 yards, four to Easter for 123 yards. Easter finished with 313 all-purpose yards.
