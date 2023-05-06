Harding Academy 9, Central Arkansas Christian 1
The title game of the 3A-3 Regional tournament was close as could be until senior Kade Smith's two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie and opened the floodgate for Wildcat scoring. Smith also went the distance on the mound and struck out 11 CAC batters as Harding Academy earned the No. 1 seed for next week's 3A State Baseball Tournament in Lincoln. The Wildcats will play the Region 2 No. 4 seed Thursday at 3 pm.
