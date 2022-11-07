It’s is now officially wait-and-see time for Harding Academy after the Wildcats wrapped up the regular season with a 42-14 victory over Cave City on Friday night.
Harding Academy, now 9-0 overall after finishing the 4A-2 Conference as unbeaten champions outright, are off this week with a 1-seed bye. The Wildcats will play at home next Friday against the first-round winner between Gravette, the No. 3 seed out of the 4A-1 Conference, and DeWitt, the No. 4 seed from the 4A-8.
Coach Neil Evans previously stated that he had concerns with his team having a week off, but seasonal illnesses, and a few minor injuries, has now swayed the head Wildcat, somewhat.
“I think there is good and bad to both,” Evans said. “I think it’s good in a sense that we’ve had the flu go around like a lot of people. Having a bye week will hopefully allow that to run its course a little bit for people to get better. We’re not terribly banged up, but we have a few guys banged up and another week will give them a chance to get their legs back under them. The possible disadvantage is, you lose the rhythm of playing. There’s something to playing every week and keeping the ebb and flow.”
Wildcat fans have become accustomed to Evans playing things close to the vest, and his plans for the next two weeks leading up to postseason play is no different.
“There will be things that I guess you would consider normal,” Evans said. “There are also things that as a staff, we need to address that we maybe have not been able to because of game week. Having a bye week kind of allows those things to come to the surface.”
The 2022 season has been fairly easy for Harding Academy up to this point with the exception of a strong Lonoke Jackrabbits team who pushed the Wildcats to the edge in Week 6 before they prevailed in a 31-21 thriller, and a surprising challenge from Bald Knob through one half the following week. There have been no shortage of playmakers on either side of the ball through the first nine games, most notably sophomore quarterback Owen Miller, who has exceeded expectations by miles.
Senior Levi Mercer has been equally impressive on the defensive side, but when asked which player has flown under the radar to have a strong season, Evans did not hesitate to bring up junior slot receiver Kyler Hoover.
“I think Kyler Hoover has had an outstanding year,” Evans said. “He just continues to get a lot better. He’s been a consistent, steady target for Owen. We knew he would be pretty good, but he’s had a dynamite fall.”
The Gravette Lions and DeWitt Dragons, both with 6-4 records, have had no common opponents this season and on the surface appear to be evenly matched. The two teams will face off this Friday in Gravette with the winner earning a trip to First Security Stadium in Searcy to face the Wildcats in the second round of the Class 4A State Football Playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.