Hoover

Harding Academy receiver Kyler Hoover, seen here against Stuttgart, has been a leading receiver for the Wildcats throughout the regular season.

 Jason King

It’s is now officially wait-and-see time for Harding Academy after the Wildcats wrapped up the regular season with a 42-14 victory over Cave City on Friday night.

Harding Academy, now 9-0 overall after finishing the 4A-2 Conference as unbeaten champions outright, are off this week with a 1-seed bye. The Wildcats will play at home next Friday against the first-round winner between Gravette, the No. 3 seed out of the 4A-1 Conference, and DeWitt, the No. 4 seed from the 4A-8.

