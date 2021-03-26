Harding Academy boys basketball coach Brad Francis said his team winning a second state championship in eight years has validated his program.
Harding Academy rallied from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Mayflower 42-38 to win the Class 3A state championship March 19 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. It was the Wildcats’ first state title since winning the Class 3A championship in 2013.
“I think it validates the kind of effort and character that our group of guys has,” Francis said. “Regardless of the situation, they do not get rattled and do not give up. They believe that they can do it.”
Harding Academy trailed 36-27 with 4:27 left in the game. The Wildcats outscored the Eagles 15-2 the remainder of the game. Harding Academy finally took the lead with 2:03 left on a 3-pointer by Carter Neal. Neal then hit two free throws to push the lead to 39-26.
Mayflower’s B.J. Gilliam hit a layup with 1:13 left to make the score 39-38. Harding Academy’s Caden Sipe hit 1 of 2 free throws with 17 seconds left to make the score 40-38. Mayflower then committed a turnover with 8 seconds left.
Harding Academy’s Ty Dugger then hit two free throws with 7 seconds left to account for the final score.
“At that point, we knew we were going to have to take some chances,” Francis said. “We were going to have to pick them up full court. We were going to have to push a little more in transition. And when you do that and you’re behind, you need a lot of things to go your way. All of a sudden, they started doing that. The more that goes your way, the more you believe. Once Carter hit the the 3 to to give us the lead, the whole dynamic of the game changes versus trying to come back.”
Harding Academy played only seven players in the game. Dugger, Sipe and Neal played all 32 minutes. Jackson Fox played 29 minutes.
Kade Smith played 15 minutes while Adam Fager and Kyle Ferrie played 10 minutes each.
“Any time late in the year, those rotations get a little shorter,” Francis said. “We could have gone another player or two if the situation had called for it. But that was our best lineup to put out there for the moment that was going on.”
Thirteen of the 17 players on the Harding Academy roster won their second state championship of the school year. They were members of the football team, which beat McGehee to win the Class 3A state championship in December.
“They’ve been in a lot of big games,” Francis said. “The stage and the situation just doesn’t rattle them. That really showed. We had two games this year in conference play, they were almost identical.”
Harding Academy was down 12 points going into the fourth quarter against Mountain View and won. The Wildcats also trailed late against Clinton.
“We had been in that situation before,” Francis said. “I think that helped us too. For one, we knew what to do and two, that we can successfully do it.”
