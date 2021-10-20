The Harding Academy Wildcats, which played the first seven weeks of the season, used last week as a way to work on little things and to get healthy.
Harding Academy is 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in 3A-2 play.
“We’ve been banged up, but we actually got pretty healthy before the off week,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “I would like to say that it gave us a chance to heal up. The biggest benefit – it allowed us to have the time to address some things schematically, technically that sometimes get overlooked in the course of a normal game week. So much goes into that week. It really allowed us to slow down and get some things addressed.
“It also helped us with our depth. We were really able to assess some guys that had made some strides and improvements and realize in those moments, if those assessments were right or wrong. We were able to put them in situations in practice where we could figure out where they stood. Those were the big takeaways.”
Last week, Evans said they had a normal Monday after a game then practiced Tuesday through Thursday, holding a scrimmage on Thursday.
“We were trying to keep conditioning up because you get in game mode, and get conditioning on Fridays,” Evans said. “When you miss that, I think you lose a little something in an off week from a conditioning standpoint. Obviously, it wasn’t a game, but we tried to treat Thursday like a game as much as we could for the conditioning aspect.”
One of the biggest question marks coming into this year was how was the team going to respond with a new quarterback. Caden Sipe led the Wildcats to back-to-back state titles. In 2020, Siple threw for 3,109 yards and 32 touchdowns against only five interceptions. He also rushed for 485 yards and nine touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards three times.
Sipe’s replacement, Kade Smith, is no slouch, having played defense a year ago and backed up Sipe. Smith also won state titles in basketball and baseball, being named most valuable player of the Class 3A state baseball tournament.
“I think he’s done really well,” Evans said of Smith. “It’s a tough thing to do what he’s doing. It’s no secret what Caden Sipe did. It’s tough for anybody, but it’s really tough for someone as competitive and as athletic as Kade is to have that measuring stick put up against him.”
Through seven games, Smith has passed for 1,610 yards and 13 touchdowns against only three interceptions. He has rushed for 210 yards on 53 carries, scoring six touchdowns.
“I think he’s handled it beautifully,” Evans said. “I think there are a lot of guys who would shy away or run away from that storyline. He’s handled it beautifully. I think that is the best thing he’s done. I don’t think anyone is surprised at the plays he’s made. Those of us within the program know the kind of athleticism he has and the competitiveness he has. The stages he’s been on, even so early in his career … I think the biggest thing is how masterfully he’s handled stepping into some tough shoes to replace.”
The Wildcats host Melbourne on Friday night at First Security Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Bearkatz are 5-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.
“They are very multiple on offense,” Evans said. “You can tell that they have continued to improve. Their offensive line plays very confidently. You don’t see their offensive linemen on the ground very often. That is something that jumps out at me. Their quarterback continues to make plays for them, really with his legs.”
Evans said Melbourne has been good defensively for a number of years.
“We’ve got a huge task in front of us,” he said. “This is just a really fun time to be a part of football and fun to know that a really good opponent is coming to your place. That is why we all enjoy football like we do – to get a great matchup and have some fun.”
