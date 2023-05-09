ROSE BUD — Trusting the process earned the Harding Academy Wildcats the No. 1 seed out of the 3A-3 Region as they routed Central Arkansas Christian 9-1 at Rambler Field Saturday evening in the Regional Championship game.
Senior Kade Smith went the distance on the mound for Harding Academy in the winning effort, with 11 strikeouts against 3 hits and 4 walks as he and the HA defense allowed only one score in the top of the third inning. Smith was also the offensive catalyst for the Wildcats when his two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie, and opened the floodgate for Harding scores late.
“I just wanted to go out there and give my team a lot of innings,” Smith said. “I threw a lot on Thursday, and I just wanted to give my team the best chance to win.”
CAC did not generate a lot offense, and appeared to be on the brink of going three and out once again in the top of the third when Smith retired the first two batters at the plate. But a double from their leadoff hitter was followed by three-consecutive walks, which forced in their only run before Smith got out of the jam with his third K of the inning. Smith showed a completely different look in the top of the fourth when he began to work very fast on the mound, giving Mustang batters very little time to adjust in between throws.
“Whenever I get in a bind like that, I like to get in a rhythm,” Smith said. “And I get back out there – I'm just ready to compete, just get on there as fast as I can. Maybe take a deep breath here and there, but I just know that if I get out there and throw strikes, good things will happen.”
Smith singled in the bottom of the first to set up the initial Harding score when sophomore Kam Hoover was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to force in the run. Senior Levi Lang was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the fifth, and following a pitching change for CAC, Smith send a high, searing shot over the left field wall to give the Wildcats the lead for good.
“It was just awesome,” Smith said. “It was 2-0, I knew he was probably going to come with a fast ball and I just on-timing him. Glad to do that for my team, and thank God for the ability to do that.”
Sophomore Isaac Baker then reached on an error and scored on another infield error to make it 4-1 after five, and CAC changed pitchers a time-lapsing three times in the bottom of the sixth as the Wildcats added five more scores.
Smith, who signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks late last year, is not prepared to talk about his future at the current time, instead focusing on the moment at hand.
“Just trying to live every moment with these boys,” Smith said. “All the bus rides, all the memories we're about to make in the hotel at the tournament is going to be awesome. Just trying to live out everything to the fullest right now.”
Smith was 2 of 3 batting with a home run and 3 RBI. Baker and Jeremiah Myers were both 1 of 2 with a RBI, and Kam Hoover was 1 of 3 with 2 RBI. James Henley and Parker Hawks were both 1 of 3 with a RBI.
“It was a very nerve-racking game, especially in the first two innings,” Wildcats head coach Shane Fullerton said. “They are a really good team; we respect the job that they do. Kade Smith, I can't say enough about the job that he did leaving the bases loaded after a run scored. For us, there really is no bottom of the lineup with the job that everyone has been doing. We want to go in next week and rely on the process again. They will make fun of me for that phrase because they hear it so often, but they believe in it. They are great at staying in the process, and that's what we'll try to do.”
