ROSE BUD — Trusting the process earned the Harding Academy Wildcats the No. 1 seed out of the 3A-3 Region as they routed Central Arkansas Christian 9-1 at Rambler Field Saturday evening in the Regional Championship game.

Senior Kade Smith went the distance on the mound for Harding Academy in the winning effort, with 11 strikeouts against 3 hits and 4 walks as he and the HA defense allowed only one score in the top of the third inning. Smith was also the offensive catalyst for the Wildcats when his two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie, and opened the floodgate for Harding scores late.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.