The Harding Academy Wildcats will be going for their sixth state baseball championship when they meet the Ashdown Panthers for the Class 3A title on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Benton Sports Complex.
The Wildcats (30-3) are the defending state champions.
Harding Academy previously won titles in 2008, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
“Obviously, the postseason that we’ve had so far has been a successful one but it’s been that has been full of fun and growth for as a team and individuals,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “Being on the road this past week in Harrison with the whole team together, it’s kind of us growing closer together as we finish this thing out. It’s been a privilege to be a part of.”
The Wildcats are currently on a 25-game winning streak. They swept Booneville, Central Arkansas Christian and Paris to reach the finals.
Ashdown (26-6) beat DeWitt, Elkins and Haskell Harmony Grove to advance to the title game.
Fullerton said Ashdown is a “good” matchup for his team.
“We don’t want to come across as cocky at all,” he said. “We’ve seen them play, as I’m sure they’ve seen us play. We’re going to go into it with a lot of confidence. I’m sure they will too. Our encouragement all week has been be super, super confident but make no assumptions. We feel like that we’ve done as well. That’s what we’re going to keep going for. What we try to do is prepare specifically for teams and pitchers with our practice plans. But deep down in our hearts, we are just preparing to do what the best things that we can do.
“We want to be prepared and ready for any opponent, but we don’t want that opponent to be the focus.”
In Ashdown’s 7-4 win over Harmony Grove, Derek Hilton was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple. Leland Garrett was 2 for 3.
In the Panthers’ 6-2 win over Elkins, pitcher Jaxon Jester threw a 5-hitter, striking out 7 in seven innings of work.
During the state tournament, Harding Academy’s Kyler Hoover has led the offense from the leadoff spot. He’s 7 for 12 with 8 runs scored and 4 RBIs. Gavin Alveti has 6 RBIs. Levi Lang has 4 RBIs. Against CAC, Lang was was 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs. He hit a homer in the victory.
Fullerton said he puts up four fingers while talking to his team before games. The four fingers represent pitching, fielding, hitting and base running.
“We felt good about our ability in those four areas and how our kids have performed,” he said. “But if you put up that thumb and use a full five fingers, we’re competing with the energy thumb. If you can combine that with all the right energy and make a fist and compete at the highest level … that’s been the key to this season.”
Tickets for the game may be purchased at ahsaa.org/tickets.
