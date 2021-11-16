The Harding Academy Wildcats quest for a third consecutive state title will get a bit harder this week.
After dispatching West Fork 56-6 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs last Friday at First Security Stadium, Harding Academy will host traditional power Rison this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Rison Wildcats are 8-3 overall, coming off a 48-7 win over Jessieville in their first-round playoff game.
“I and we have all the respect in the world for Coach Clay Totty and what he’s done there,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said of the Rison coach and program. “We know we very much have our work cut out for us, not only this week [during practice] but Friday night as well. I think it makes it exciting. It gives us a sense of urgency. I think our guys will be ready to respond to the challenge.”
Evans said Rison has a run-heavy offense.
“We don’t see that in practice often,” Evans said. “I think the biggest thing is making sure we can align to all of their stuff. On the flip side, for our offense, we are going to have to be ready for pressure, people challenging us in man coverage. Those are two things we don’t see a lot of in practice. The good thing is that they don’t either. They don’t see our defense or our offense. That part is a wash. The big part is how many reps can we get in during practice, how much can we normalize what they are doing on both sides so that both sides of the football for our team that when we get to Friday, that the game is as slow as it can get.”
Evans said his team’s defensive performance against West Fork was hard to describe.
“It was pretty special,” he said. “I don’t know what other adjective to give it. I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of anything like that before as a coach.”
Harding Academy took advantage of five turnovers in the first quarter, scoring 35 points en route to a 49-0 lead after one quarter. Senior defensive back Ryan McGaha scored three defensive touchdowns, returning two fumbles for scores and returning an interception for a touchdown.
“Obviously, there are things that can be taken from that game,” Evans said. “I think the biggest thing to be taken from it is how we prepared. Obviously, there are some things that went our way. I don’t want to make it sound like we just prepared really well. But, I think it was the culmination of both of those things. The biggest thing to draw on is the attention to detail on that side of the ball.
“It’s demanded week in and week out because you play so many different offenses and scheme changes. It’s a unique side of the ball to play because there are so many variables and you are reactionary to the other team.”
One of Evans’ mantras is that football is fun. He said this time of year is fun.
“It’s fun for the entire school,” Evans said. “It’s fun for the players. It’s fun for us [coaches]. It’s neat to be a part of something like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.