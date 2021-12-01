When Harding Academy meets Booneville on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 3A state football playoffs, it will definitely be a contrast in styles.
Harding Academy runs a spread offense with quick-strike ability. Booneville wants to ground out the clock with its flexbone offense and running game.
Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said he is expecting a tough game.
“No. 1, defensively, you’ve got to be very sound in your assignments,” Evans said. “You have to understand that they are going to get first downs. They are going to move the chains. They are going to have long drives. That’s part of the game. Sometimes, as coaches, when you play a team like that, it can cause you to panic. You feel like you are never going to get off the field. Sometimes that’s true. I think with having an understanding of that, we’ll get it.”
Evans bragged on Booneville senior quarterback Randon Ray.
Ray is the team’s leading rusher with 1,458 yards on 158 carries. He has scored 31 touchdowns this season. He’s only attempted 13 passes, completing 5 for 136 yards and 3 scores.
“He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached against,” Evans said. “I have an unbelievable amount of respect for him. He’s rarely in a negative situation. He doesn’t turn the ball over. He’s very comfortable in the offense. Even if something doesn’t go right, he can make it right.
“He, in my opinion, is the complete package for their offense, just absolutely dynamite at quarterback. He’s certainly got a good cast around him. We’ve got a major task in front of us.”
Booneville coach Doc Crowley said Ray is the player who makes his team go.
“He’s unlike any player I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Crowley said of Ray. “He’s not only a good football player but a great kid. He’s an unbelievable leader.”
Ray also plays free safety on defense for the Bearcats. He has 26 tackles and 3 pass deflections on the season.
“It’s great having a kid like him that you can run your offense through,” Crowley said. “We can lean on him when we need to.”
A year ago, Harding Academy beat Booneville 52-21 in the quarterfinal round.
Evans said his team just needs to keep doing what it’s been doing all season.
“It’s no secret that Andrew Miller is a really good football player,” Evans said of his senior tailback. “When our offensive line and Andrew are playing well, I feel like we have a chance.”
Miller has rushed for 1,367 yards and 26 touchdowns. He averaged 8.7 yards per carry. He’s also caught 29 passes for 418 yards and 6 touchdowns.
“Kade Smith is going to have to make some plays with his legs to keep them honest,” Evans said of his junior quarterback. I also think our receivers could have a huge game.”
Smith has rushed for 369 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,488 yards and 23 touchdowns with only 5 interceptions.
Senior Jackson Fox is the team’s leading receiver with 49 catches for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior Landon Koch has caught 35 passes for 509 yards and 5 scores.
Crowley spoke highly of the Wildcats.
“Coach Evans and his staff do a tremendous job,” he said. “Last year, they had an unreal team. I know they lost a few of those guys, but watching them on film and talking to people, it’s evident that they are a really good football team again.
“Anytime you can be in the semifinals and playing in December, it’s a successful year, But we kind of got a bad taste in our mouth from the last time we played them. Our kids are hungry and look forward to the opportunity. They know that they are going to have to play a really good game and go up there and give them their best shot.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at First Security Stadium in Searcy.
