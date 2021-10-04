Despite the rain threat, the celebration of homecoming was a festive pageant as Harding Academy opened the 3A-2 conference inside First Security Stadium against Mountain View, with an overall record of 4-1, the Yellowjackets were looking to spoil the party.
Harding Academy came into the game ranked at No.3 in Class 3A, with an overall record 3-2, Harding Academy concentrated on their defense during the week of preparation to face the Yellowjackets.
The hard work paid off and with the improvement of the defense for the Wildcats, they were able to defeat Mountain View 38-0, making the celebration of homecoming special with the first conference win.
Harding Academy coach Neil Evans worked on the defensive game plan against the Yellowjackets, focusing on tackling techniques, having his players play defense with their eyes and with their feet and to focus on containing the senior quarterback for Mountain View, Elijah Carlton.
Evans believes that a mobile quarterback is a dangerous football player on any team is trouble because they can do so many things with the football. Carlton is a talent quarterback and he can extend offensive plays by keeping them alive with his ability to escape the defense and run.
Harding Academy defense controlled the line of scrimmage playing with tenacity. They were able to find the ball carrier and force the ball runner into the swarming Wildcats’ defense that executed the defensive game plan against the Yellow Jackets offense-perfect.
The defense was led by senior middle linebacker Eli Wallis who finished the night with seven tackles also executing the defensive game plan against the Yellow Jackets junior defensive end Levi Mercer, he finished the game with six tackles which included a sack of Carlton in the second quarter.
Evans relies on Wallis and his experience at middle linebacker; he has played that position since he was a sophomore.
“He is really good in the box, the stress of it all of the stuff that they threaten you with the motion on the perimeter it is says a lot about him not to let his eyes drift,” Evans said, talking about Wallis. “Really played assignment football and he does a great job fitting in the box and he should he played at least 35 games at the spot. He is who we hoped that he would be at this point.”
The play of the defense allowed the offense for Harding Academy to relax and play with confidence by giving them favorable field position. Giving the Wildcats’ offense a chance to execute the offensive game plan and take advantage of the mistakes forced by the Wildcats defense.
In the second quarter, the defense for Harding Academy poured across the line of scrimmage and eliminated the pocket forcing Carlton to throw the football before his feet were set. The pass sailed over the head of his receiver and into the waiting arms of senior strong safety Adam Chism and he returned the interception 22 yards before he was tackled.
“I am proud of them, obviously we were worried about their quarterback. He is a dangerous player and he has played well up to this point and played well tonight,” Evans said. “ Their offense uses a great deal of misdirection. I always felt like a mobile quarterback is one of the toughest things in football to defend. It is hard to have enough hats in the box to contend with that guy. I am proud of the preparation from our players and from our coaches.”
Chism’s defensive play set up a scoring possession for the Wildcats that covered 56 yards in just two plays, that included the 54 yard run for a touchdown by senior running back Andrew Miller.
Miller got into the hole and then made a quick step to his right and then back to his left, to an empty flat and he then split the defensive backs as they chased and followed Miller into the end zone.
Miller was able to get into the hole and cross the line of scrimmage most of the game because of the good work done by the offensive line. He finished the night carrying the ball 14 times for 161 yards against the Yellowjackets.
“He is a complete back. He does a great job of understanding when to force the issue, when to punch it through or to set up his blocks and be patient,” Evans said, describing Miller’s contribution to the offense. “He is a talented kid and has done some nice things. He does a good job at being patient and letting the game come to him.”
Harding Academy quarterback Kade Smith had good protection for most of the night, the offensive line kept the Yellowjackets defense away from him and allowed Smith to relax in the pocket, make his reads and make good decisions throwing the football. Smith completed 81,8 percent of his passes for 217 yards and two touchdown passes without an interception.
Smith threw the football 22 times completing 18 passes. Smith found his senior wide receiver Jackson Fox and sophomore Kyler Hoover in open spaces, both receivers had five catches for the game. Fox finished the game with 88 yards and one touchdown, Hoover finished the night catching the football for 24 yards, plus excuting a Jet Sweep for 14 yards.
There is not a better feeling for a team to come back from a disappointing defeat and then show to football fans sitting in the seats and Evans and his assistant coaches the improvement made because of a hard week of practice.
Next Friday night October 8, Harding Academy will make the 15 minute bus ride across the city to play Riverview High School inside the Raiders Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
