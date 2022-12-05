Kyle Ferrie experienced his greatest failure and greatest accomplishment both within 10 minutes during Harding Academy's thrilling 31-28 victory over Arkadelphia in the semifinal round of the 4A State football playoffs at First Security Stadium on Friday in a game that will undoubtedly go down as an instant classic.

Ferrie, Harding Academy's five-star kicker and D1 signee, missed his first extra-point of the season with 9:26 remaining for a chance to tie a 21-20 game. But moments later with the game tied at 28 and 2 seconds remaining, Ferrie came through with a 31-yard field goal that clinched the Wildcats' fourth consecutive trip to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to play for a state championship, this time at the 4A level.

