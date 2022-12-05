Kyle Ferrie experienced his greatest failure and greatest accomplishment both within 10 minutes during Harding Academy's thrilling 31-28 victory over Arkadelphia in the semifinal round of the 4A State football playoffs at First Security Stadium on Friday in a game that will undoubtedly go down as an instant classic.
Ferrie, Harding Academy's five-star kicker and D1 signee, missed his first extra-point of the season with 9:26 remaining for a chance to tie a 21-20 game. But moments later with the game tied at 28 and 2 seconds remaining, Ferrie came through with a 31-yard field goal that clinched the Wildcats' fourth consecutive trip to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to play for a state championship, this time at the 4A level.
“Pretty special night,” Wildcats coach Neil Evans said. “Two very good teams competing at a very high level. Great crowd, great atmosphere, just really impressed with everything that came with the game.”
The Wildcats, now 12-0, will take on Malvern in the 4A State Championship game Saturday at noon.
The Wildcats got to work in the third quarter on their way back from a 21-7 halftime deficit. The defense showed up first with a big stop following an Arkadelphia interception which set the Badgers up with a short field at the HA 32-yard line. But on fourth and 6, the Wildcats broke up an Arkadelphia pass play to take back over with just over 9 minutes remaining in the third.
Harding Academy gave it away again, this time on a fumble, and the defense stood up once again and stopped the Badgers at the HA 38. From there, the Wildcats went on a 13-play drive that ended in dramatic fashion when senior running back Heath Griffin busted through on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line to score. Ferrie knocked down that extra point with little effort just as he had all season long, but it was the following point-after attempt which set the storyline for his heroic finish.
“From a coaching standpoint, we never doubted him being good in that situation,” Evans said. “I think he's proven how consistent he is, and we have a lot of faith in him. All the credit goes to him for doing that. It takes a lot of guts, a lot of poise and a lot of trust in your training to not only make that kick, but also execute the snap and the hold with our backup holder in the game as well.”
The battle at the line of scrimmage was clearly in Harding Academy's favor by the fourth quarter, and Griffin took advantage with one hard-nosed run after another to methodically move the Wildcats down field. The end of Harding Academy's next scoring drive was equally dramatic, facing fourth and inches form the goal line when Griffin rumbled in again for his second score of the night to that point.
Ferrie lined up for the extra point and went wide right on the try to the complete bewilderment of the Wildcat faithful. The turnover battle then finally went Harding Academy's way when sophomore defensive back Isaac Baker intercepted an Arkadelphia pass to give the ball back to the Wildcats with 10 minutes still remaining. It was Griffin once again, this time on a second-and-goal play from the Badgers' 4-yard line for his third touchdown of the half. The Wildcats went for two and sophomore quarterback Owen Miller found classmate Endy McGalliard on a pass play to give Harding Academy a 28-21 lead.
That lead was short lived, however, as the Badgers came rolling back with what was by far the fastest drive of the night on a three-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 31-yard touchdown pass play from Donovan Whitten to La Tonnieo Hughes with 6:10 left to play in the game. The extra point tied the game at 28-28, but gave the Wildcats plenty of time to set up Ferrie's triumphant swan song on his home field.
The final drive was Griffin, Griffin and more Griffin as the senior rushed on five-consecutive plays for 6,6,7,7 and 1 yards. Arkadelphia was able to slow Griffin down enough to force a third and two at the 11-yard line, and had the stop on Miller on the following play before a late hit against the Badgers gave Harding Academy a new set of downs.
The actual ball placement made little difference in the overall picture, however, as Harding Academy let the clock roll down to the final two seconds before calling a time out to set Ferrie up for one of the most dramatic plays in the history of Harding's storied stadium.
“He was very, very aggressive,' Evans said of Ferrie's mind set leading up to the kick. “He had a look in his eye like he wanted redemption. There was no hesitation. As soon as we ran it down and burned the time out, he looked me right in the eye and nodded is head like, 'let's do this thing'. There was no doubt in my mind, and I don't think there was any doubt in his mind.”
Griffin had 69 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries. Miller was 20 for 27 passing for 238 yards and 2 interceptions, and scored the Wildcats' first-half touchdown on a 6-yard QB draw play with 44 seconds remaining in the first quarter to tie the game at 7 to cap an 18-play drive that took over eight minutes off the clock. McGalliard had 6 receptions for 124 yards. Levi Mercer led defensively with 10 tackles while Kennedy Rush had 7 tackles.
Special thanks to Phil Hoggard for statistics used in this article.
