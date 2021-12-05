Another week, another running clock for the Harding Academy Wildcats.
Harding Academy routed Booneville 56-27 in the semifinals of the Class 3A state football playoffs Friday night at First Security Stadium. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 12-2 on the season and will play the Prescott Curly Wolves in the state championship game Saturday at noon inside War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Harding Academy will be attempting to win its third consecutive state championship.
“This was a really special night,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “I don’t know if I can even put it into words. I’m just trying to take the moment in. It’s pretty special.”
Harding Academy’s defense led the way again, but the offense did its share too as the Wildcats won their ninth consecutive game and their fifth by mercy rule.
Harding Academy’s offense finished with 535 yards. Andrew Miller had 190 yards rushing on only 12 carries. Kade Smith had 93 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on 10 carries. Smith also completed 9 of 11 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. Landon Koch completed his only pass on a double pass play, going for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Koch and Kyler Hoover each caught 3 passes.
Harding Academy had six plays of 30 yards or longer in the game, including six scoring plays.
“Kade Smith was dynamite tonight, and obviously Andrew Miller,” Evans said. “We knew their three down linemen and their box were strong and big. We just did an unbelievable job of matching their physicality, which we felt like we could do. We knew we’d have to do it.”
On defense, the Wildcats allowed 381 yards in total offense, including 359 yards rushing and 22 passing. The 359 yards rushing was almost 50 yards below Booneville’s season average.
Evans said his defense played well.
“It’s surreal,” he said. “Their stats, their record, their players … they speak for themselves. It’s incredible what that side of the ball [Harding Academy defense] has done. Gosh, what a strain to defend them. It means something to be a Booneville Bearcat. It was just an unbelievable performance by our guys.”
Booneville quarterback Randon Ray finished with 151 yards rushing on 25 carries. He scored 2 touchdowns. He also completed 1 of 2 passes for 22 yards. Brooks Herrera had 84 yards rushing on 3 carries. Rylen Ray had 73 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Levi Mercer led Harding Academy with 9 tackles. Peyton Cole had 8, including two for losses. Sikan Akpanudo had 5 tackles. Alex Jones and Eli Wallis has tackles each.
Dax Goff led Booneville with 13 tackles.
Harding Academy took a 7-0 lead on a 70-yard run by Miller with 10:49 left in the first quarter. Kyle Ferrie kicked the first of 8 extra points.
Booneville’s Rocky Ross returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Pablo Ferrer kicked the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.
Harding Academy reclaimed the lead at 14-7 on a 2-yard run by Smith with 5:56 left in the first quarter. Smith did it again on a 31-yard run with 2:24 left in the quarter, pushing the lead to 21-7.
Booneville cut the deficit to one score on a 24-yard run by Randon Ray with 17 seconds left in the first quarter. Ferrer’s extra point attempt bounced off the right upright, leaving the score at 21-13.
Miller scored on a 91-yard run on the final play of the first quarter to give the Wildcats at 28-13 lead.
Harding Academy pushed its lead to 35-13 on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Koch to Miller with 6:17 left in the first half.
The Wildcats’ final touchdown of the first half came on a 30-yard pass from Smith to Hoover with 1:58 left, making the score 42-13.
Harding Academy scored two second-half touchdowns. Smith scored on a 38-yard run with 7:58 left in the third quarter. He added his fourth touchdown on a 1-yard run with 3:19 left in the third quarter.
Booneville added a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Randon Ray scored on a 4-yard run, and Goff scored on a. 2-yard run to account for the scoring.
