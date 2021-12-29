BEEBE — Harding Academy could not recover from a 10-0 run at the start of the game against Vilonia in a 53-21 loss in the first round of the Beebe Holiday Tournament at the Badger Sports Arena on Tuesday.
The offense for the Wildcats struggled the entire game against the Eagles’s defense. Harding Academy was forced into making too many turnovers, but according to Wildcats’ basketball coach Trey Jameson, the Wildcats did find some good looks at the basket but tonight the good shots did not find the bottom of the basket.
“We are going to have to hang our hats on the defense like we have in the past years — that is where we are going to have some success,” Jameson said. “We talked about it at halftime. We were getting good looks, they were just not falling, and it snowballed on us. They extended the lead, and we were not able to recover.”
The offense for the Wildcats only scored three points in the first half, junior Kayden Swindle led Harding Academy with 6 points, followed by junior Kyle Ferrie scored 5 points. Junior guard Landon Koch and senior forward Kade Smith both finished the game with 4 points, and Colton Smith finished the scoring for the Wildcats with 2 points.
Vilonia defense applied pressure on the ball to create the Wildcats into sloppy ball handling that resulted in turning the ball over to the Eagles. That generated opportunities for the Eagles to get into their transition game and beat the Wildcats down the court for a layup or dunk.
Coming back to the court after halftime, the Wildcats were down by 19 points but they started the half with the basketball.
A design set play for the Wildcats to move the ball around the perimeter. Set a pick and the lane that would open a path for a drive to the basket. Koch could not find the handle of the ball and he watched the ball roll off his hands across the baseline out of bounds.
The struggles on offense by the Wildcats did not affect the defense, the man-to-man did create some ball security issues for the Eagles, that Harding Academy would get into their fast break offense but could not convert the chance to score points
“These are the kind of games to learn from. We have to learn to play with each other, so we are comfortable with each other,” Jamseson said. “We play some really good teams here and we have taken some beatings like this before. I hope it will be good for us in the long run but we will get there.”.
