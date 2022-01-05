The Harding Academy Wildcats got off to a quick start but could not sustain it in a 65-46 loss to Cave City on Tuesday night at Harris Gym.
With the loss, Harding Academy, the defending Class 3A state champion, falls to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in 3A-2 conference play.
Harding Academy scored the first seven points of the game. Levi Mercer hit a free throw. Kyle Ferrie buried a 3-pointer, and Kade Smith scored on a drive to the basket. From there, Cave City outscored Harding Academy 15-6 the remainder of the quarter to lead 15-13.
The Wildcats eventually tied the score at 26-26 on four consecutive points by Landon Koch with 1:11 left in the first half. Cave City’s Britton Smith hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left in the half to make the score 29-26 at halftime.
The Cavemen started putting some distance between them and the Wildcats in the third quarter, outscoring Harding Academy 18-12 to lead 47-38.
Cave City then outscored Harding Academy 18-8 in the final eight minutes to secure the victory.
Wyatt Simmons led Harding Academy with 12 points. Koch had 10. Ferrie finished with 9. Fox had 8. Mercer scored 4. Kade Smith finished with 3.
Britton Smith led all scorers with 27 points.
First-year Harding Academy coach Trey Jameson said his team started off well.
“We knew going in that they were going to be really physical,” Jameson said of Cave City. “I was curious to how we would hold up as the game went on. We’ve still just got to get in better shape. That will come with time.”
Jameson said his team has got to player better defensively, especially since he’s got players who have not had a lot of court time.
“Defensively, we will need to be better,” he said. “Last year, we started the season 1-3. It’s just part of the journey. Adding on to that, we’ve got kids who haven’t had a lot of reps at this level. They are learning. It’s going to come with time.
“We’ve got to find our identity on the defensive end. Offensively, we are struggling at the moment. That was kind of expected. Defensively, is where we have to be really solid. Right now, our defensive effort will have to keep us in games.”
Harding Academy does not play Friday night.
“That [defense] will be a point of emphasis the rest of the week,” Jameson said. “We’ve got to keep the ball out of the lane. We’ve got to be tougher. We’ve got to block out better. We’ve got to be in the right spots.
“I thought our lack of experience and lot of these guys have not played a lot of man-to-man defense — they are still learning rotations and all that stuff. Little things, such as blocking out, contesting shots, keeping the ball out of the paint — those are things we’ve got to get fixed. We’ve got to get them fixed in a hurry. We’re in the middle of conference. We don’t have 10 non-conference games to figure things out. This next week of practice will be really important for us.”
Harding Academy 77,
Friendship Aspire 31
Harding Academy got its second win of the season by beating Friendship Aspire Charter School in the seventh-place game of the Badger Holiday Classic last week.
Harding Academy led 25-7 after one quarter and 41-15 at halftime.
Jackson Fox led Harding Academy with 12 points. Kade Smith and Luv Patel had 9 points each. Kyle Ferrie scored 7. Levi Mercer and Kayden Swindle had 6 points each. Scoring 5 each were Jackson Fox, Wyatt Simmons, Jack Wise and Colson Sipe. Jude Fager had 4. Scoring 2 each were Andrew Miller and Jack Citty.
