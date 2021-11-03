The Harding Academy Wildcats remain third in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media Class 3A poll.
The Wildcats have been ranked third most of the season after falling to Valley View in Week 3.
Harding Academy received one first-place vote. Prescott, the top-ranked team, received 13 first-place votes. McGehee, which is second, received one first-place vote.
Booneville is ranked fourth while Charleston is ranked fifth.
Bryant is still the top-ranked team in overall and in Class 7A.
Overall
1. Bryant (8-1)
2. Conway (8-1)
3. Fayetteville (7-2)
4. North Little Rock (7-2)
5. Pulaski Academy (8-1)
6. Bentonville (7-2)
7. Benton (8-1)
8. Cabot (7-2)
9. Lake Hamilton (8-1)
10. Jonesboro (7-2)
Class 7A
1. Bryant (8-1)
2. Conway (8-1)
3. Fayetteville (7-2)
4. North Little Rock (7-2)
5. Bentonville (7-2)
Class 6A
1. Benton (8-1)
2. Lake Hamilton (8-1)
3. Jonesboro (7-2)
4. El Dorado (7-2)
5. LR Parkview (6-3)
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy (8-1)
2. Vilonia (9-0)
3. Greenbrier (9-0)
4. White Hall (7-2)
5. Camden Fairview (9-1)
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian (8-1)
2. Warren (8-1)
3. Joe T. Robinson (8-1)
4. Stuttgart (8-1)
5. Crossett (7-2)
Class 3A
1. Prescott (9-0)
2. McGehee (9-0)
3. Harding Academy (7-2)
4. Booneville (9-1)
5. Charleston (9-0)
Class 2A
1. McCrory (7-1)
2. Bigelow (9-0)
3. Des Arc (8-1)
4. Fordyce (6-3)
5. Hazen (8-2)
