The Harding Academy Wildcats, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, are still ranked third in Class 3A by the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll.
Harding Academy received one first-place vote. Prescott is ranked No. 1, receiving 11 first-place rotes. McGehee is second. Booneville is fourth. Charleston is fifth.
Bryant, the two-time defending Class 7A state champion, retains the top spot in the overall poll. Cabot is second. North Little Rock, which received two first-place votes, is third.
Overall
1. Bryant
2. Cabot
3. North Little Rock
4. Conway
5. Pulaski Academy
6. Fayetteville
7. Tie: Greenwood
Lake Hamilton
9. Bentonville
10. LR Christian
Class 7A
1. Bryant
2. North Little Rock
3. Cabot
4. Conway
5. Fayetteville
Class 6A
1. Lake Hamilton
2. Greenwood
3. Benton
4. El Dorado
5. Jonesboro
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy
2. LR Christian
3. Harrison
4. Wynne
5. White Hall
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian
2. Warren
3. Joe T. Robinson
4. Stuttgart
5. Ashdown
Class 3A
1. Prescott
2. McGehee
3. Harding Academy
4. Boonveville
5. Charleston
Class 2A
1. Fordyce
2. McCrory
3. Bigelow
4. Des Arc
5. Clarendon
