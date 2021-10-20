Harding Academy is still ranked third in Class 3A by the Arkansas Sports Media.
The Wildcats, who are 5-2 on the season and have not lost a game to a Class 4A team or lower, received one first-place vote.
Prescott is still ranked first, receiving eight first-place votes. McGehee is second. Booneville is fourth while Charleston is fifth.
Bryant was a unanimous choice for No. 1 in both the overall and Class 7A polls. The Hornets are 6-1.
Searcy, which is 4-3 under first-year coach Zak Clark, received a fifth-place vote in the Class 6A poll. Lake Hamilton is 7-0 and ranked No. 1, having received all 10 first-place votes.
Overall
1. Bryant (6-1)
2. Conway (6-1)
3. Lake Hamilton (7-0)
4. Cabot (6-1)
5. North Little Rock (6-1)
6. Fayetteville (6-1)
7. Pulaski Academy (6-1)
8. Bentonville (5-2)
9. Benton (6-1)
10. Forth Smith Northside (5-2)
Class 7A
1. Bryant (6-1)
2. Conway (6-1)
3. Cabot (6-1)
4. North Little Rock (6-1)
5. Fayetteville (5-2)
Class 6A
1. Lake Hamilton (7-0)
2. Benton (6-1)
3. Jonesboro (5-2)
4. Greenwood (5-2)
5. Sylvan Hills (6-1)
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy (6-1)
2. Vilonia (7-0)
3. Greenbrier (7-0)
4. White Hall (6-2)
5. LR Christian (6-1)
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian (6-1)
2. Warren (6-1)
3. Joe T. Robinson (6-1)
4. Stuttgart (6-1)
5. Ashdown (7-0)
Class 3A
1. Prescott (7-0)
2. McGehee (7-0)
3. Harding Academy (5-2)
4. Booneville (6-1)
5. Charleston (7-0)
Class 2A
1. McCrory (7-1)
2. Bigelow (7-0)
3. Des Arc (6-1)
4. Fordyce (4-3)
5. Hazen (5-2)
