Harding Academy made the short journey across Race Avenue on Friday riding an eight-game winning streak and ready to play 3A-2 Conference foe Riverview. The Wildcats kept it all business and defeated the Raiders 15-0 to remain in first place in the conference at 6-0.
“I tell the guys there is a time for baseball and there is time for messing around,” Harding Academy coach Alex Smith said. “We can mess around on the bus after the game, before the game but baseball time is baseball time.”
Working on a near-perfect game, Wildcats starting pitcher sophomore Jadyn Wilhite worked three innings, giving up just one hit and one base on balls and the Wildcats allowed nobody past second base for the game. In the second inning, Riverview junior third baseman Chandler Helvering was able to get good wood on a fastball that did not have much movement and hit the ball into the hole between shortstop and third base into left field.
Wilhite had command of his pitches and was able to fool the Raiders at the plate. Wilhite finished the game with four strikeouts and with one out of the final inning of the game, he issued his only walk of the game to freshman outfielder Nik Franklin.
Harding Academy opened the scoring in the first inning by pushing across four runs. The damage against the Raiders came in the second inning when the Wildcats sent 12 batters to the plate and scored nine runs.
Wildcats junior Gavin Alveti, junior Cooper Welch, sophomore Daniel Henley and Wilhite had two hits in the game and scored two runs.
Smith said that the Wildcats are not doing anything spectacular or playing the game beyond their capability. He believes that the Wildcats are playing the game of baseball correctly and with a respect for the game.
“It has been a long spring and we started Jan. 4 or 5 and we got to a spot where we are playing right now and it is not like that we are playing out of our minds,” Smith said. “It is not that we are playing so much better than I thought that we possibly ever could. This is who I think we are, it is not off of emotion high, we are really just being ourselves.”
Smith also said that the team’s chemistry is solid and it is not out of character for them to pick each other up and help them regain the focus on their business.
Riverview coach Jason Miner said his team is just so young that he is trying to get each player to experience game conditions and with a squad of 12 sophomores, he is just teaching the game.
“We are pretty young, some guys that have not played, so we try to get them the experience,” Miner said. “We are in a situation trying to get a lot of guys in the game and get the experience and get where we need to be.”
Riverview starting pitcher a sophomore right hander Nate Homsley against the Wildcats. He pitched 1.2 innings, giving up 10 runs on eight hits before Miner went to the bullpen and brought in sophomore James Medlock.
Medlock threw two-thirds of an inning and was relieved in the third inning by junior right-handed relief pitcher Eric Brown and he finished the game for the Raiders.
Just three more games remain in the regular season schedule for the Wildcats. All three games will be at the coziest baseball park in the 3A-2 Conference and the home of the Wildcats, Wiggins Field.
“This part of the year is super fun,” Smith said. “We got one more week of games and they are all at home. We got the conference tournament and we just want to keep playing and to keep playing. Because the team that gets to play the longest gets to the state championship.”
The next game for the Wildcats will be against Rose Bud on Tuesday starting at 5:45 p.m. The Ramblers are in second place in the 3A-2 Conference, with an overall record of 13-6 and 5-1 in the conference, just a half-game behind Harding Academy for first place in the conference.
Smith said that he is expecting the game against Rose Bud to be a good game between two teams that will be ready to play baseball.
Harding Academy also won 18-3 over Haskell Harmony Grove on Thursday and is 12-5 on the season.
Levi Lang, Kade Smith and Christopher Anderson each scored three runs for the Wildcats. Scoring two runs each were Alveti, Wilhite, Welch and Henley. Eli Wallis scored one run.
Smith hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Lang hit a solo homer in the first inning.
Harmony Grove scored single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.