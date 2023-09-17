simmons

UA commit Wyatt Simmons and teammate Kam Hoover get hyped up prior to the start of Harding Academy's non-conference matchup against Booneville at First Security Stadium on Friday.

 Jillian Sivia | Special to the Citizen

SEARCY – No.2 in the 4A Divison, Harding Academy was able to survive the option ground game of the Bearcats and defeat Booneville 51-27 Friday night at First Security Stadium and remained undefeated.

Harding Academy was led by the strong arm, quick feet and the cool leadership skills of their junior quarterback Owen Miller and the slashing running style from junior running back Issac Baker as both players were able to escape the rush of the Booneville defense and help the Wildcats with a come from behind victory.

