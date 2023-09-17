SEARCY – No.2 in the 4A Divison, Harding Academy was able to survive the option ground game of the Bearcats and defeat Booneville 51-27 Friday night at First Security Stadium and remained undefeated.
Harding Academy was led by the strong arm, quick feet and the cool leadership skills of their junior quarterback Owen Miller and the slashing running style from junior running back Issac Baker as both players were able to escape the rush of the Booneville defense and help the Wildcats with a come from behind victory.
Against the Bearcats defense, Miller threw for 227 yards with five touchdown passes and no interceptions. Baker ran the ball 10 times for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns with runs of 20 and 58 yards.
Senior wide receiver Kyle Hoover scored two touchdowns with receptions of 28, 29 yards, senior wide receiver Luv Patel caught a Miller touchdown pass of 17 yards and senior Wyatt Simmons scored on a Wildcat option play with a run of 6 yards for the score. Miller led the Wildcats for 448 yards of total offense before being replaced midway of the third quarter.
Junior wide receiver for the Wildcats, Endy McGalliard first reception of the game was a strike made by Miller that went for 50 yards. McGalliard was tackled and as he hit the ground the football came out of his hands and was sitting on the turf of First Security Stadium. The side judge came running toward the rest of the game officials and was pointing to the ground and then jestering it was a catch, that kept the tying scoring drive alive. McGalliard finished the game with three receptions for 75 yards and he also completed an option pass attempt to senior wide reciever Alex Jones for 6 yards.
“It is pretty unbelievable what he is doing,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said of Miller. “It is a lot of fun to coach him, but it is stressful at the same time. He can create things that can’t be coached. It is very breathtaking as he runs around, one is he is going to get hurt and two I really have no idea what is going to happen.”
Evans describes Baker’s ability to run with the football and was getting better as the game progressed. Evans also said that he was pleased with and impressed with Baker and his effort and that showcased his ability to secure the football against the Bearcats.
Booneville was able to score 13 points in the first quarter, with a strong and physical triple-option offense led by Bearcats junior quarterback Jace Washburn, the powerful fullback runs from senior Rylen Ray and the wide option from senior halfback Daxton Goff, he was able to score on a 69 yard run as he cut to his right at the line of scrimmage for the first touchdown of the game and giving the Bearcats the lead.
With 6:24 left in the first quarter, Washburn led his offense down the field and completed the 80 yard scoring drive when sophomore running back Conner Lentz scored with a 12 yard run that gave the Bearcats the lead.
“Hats off to them, they made a few adjustments and they did a really good job against us and they are a really good football team,” Booneville football coach Doc Collins said. “They wore us out up front, they whipped us up front and that is what it boiled down to.”
Collins said that the Bearcats lost 17 seniors last season that graduated and we have five guys that are sophomores that are gaining experience on the football field and the moment for those young players was big and overwhelming for them.
Evans said that the Wildcats defense was in the right defense and that the Wildcats just got caught over pursuing and that created the touchdown runs for the Bearcats.
“We didn’t make a ton of adjustments, it had more to do with really not over-running some of the fits. I guess there were some adjustments,” Evans said. “A lot of our issues were, we were in the right spots, we were fitting too wide and they were bending a lot underneath us and that is what it was. We felt good about the plan.”
Evans thought that there was good effort on both sides of the line of scrimmage, he said the offensive line was able to give time for Miller to create the offense and give Baker wide lanes to run through for positive yardage.
The defensive line used their combined strength and quickness to wear down the Bearcats and Evans said that if the Wildcats defense could keep it close or be ahead, that Wildcats would be in a good place at the end of the game-they did!
The Wildcats are hoping to continue to find that elusive good place next week when Harding Academy will open the 4A-2 Conference next Friday night, September 22 with a road game against Stuttgart. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6 pm.
