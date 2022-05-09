WALNUT RIDGE — The Harding Academy Wildcats still rein over the Class 3A Region 2 tournament.
Harding Academy beat Manila 6-0 in the championship game Saturday night at Walnut Ridge High School. With the victory, the Wildcats are 27-3, having won 22 consecutive games.
Harding Academy also beat Pangburn 10-0 in the semifinals earlier on Saturday.
“Our pitching was outstanding today,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “Kade Smith [against Pangburn] took the mound for the first time in almost five weeks and threw an absolute gem — a no-hitter. It was certainly hard to do, but we told him he was coming out after the sixth and just 74 pitches. We just wanted to take care of his arm, and he understood 100 percent.”
Smith struck out nine while allowing no walks.
In the win over Pangburn, Harding Academy had 12 hits. Levi Lang was 3 for 3 with 4 runs scored. He hit a home run and a double. Chris Anderson and Eli Wallis scored twice. Also scoring were Kyler Hoover and Jack Citty.
In the win over Manilla, Lang and Hoover combined to a throw a 7-inning, 4-hit shutout of the Lions.
Offensively, the Wildcats scored two runs in the second and four runs in the seventh.
Scoring for Harding Academy was Hoover, Smith, Lang, Anderson, Cooper Welch and Wallis. Lang was 3 for 3 with two doubles.
“Levi and Kyler worked together for a great outing in the second game,” Fullerton said. “They had very few walks and not may balls hit hard. Those dudes are all competitors.”
Fullerton said his defense was good all day.
“Eli Wallis, Dan Henley, Jadyn Wilhite, Chris Anderson and Kam Hoover all made clutch or great plays to save runs in huge situations,” he said.
Fullerton said the Wildcats’ offense was good too.
“We were still just really proud of our base running and quality at-bats,” he said. “We hit a lot of balls on the screws but right at their outfielders; several that would have gone for extra bases had they been in the gaps or down the lines. We were really pleased with our hitters’ patience and lack of frustration when the hard-hit balls weren’t falling.
“We’re just really proud of them and pumped about next week.”
Harding Academy will start the defense of its state championship on Thursday when it plays at 10 a.m. in Harrison against either Booneville or Danville.
Pangburn finished third in the regional and will play Thursday at 12:30 p.m. against either Paris or Elkins. Rose Bud finished fourth and will play at 3 p.m. Thursday against either Paris or Elkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.