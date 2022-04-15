The Harding Academy Wildcats ran their winning streak to 13 games with a 19-2 win over Riverview on Thursday at Wiggins Field.
The Wildcats are now 18-3 overall and 7-0 in 3A-2 conference play.
Harding Academy pitcher Cade Prayer got the win, going 3 finings. He allowed only 1 hit and 1 earned run while striking out 8.
“We were really proud of the job that Cade Pryor did on the mound,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “He set the tone by filling up the strike zone in the first inning and never looked back.”
The Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning, five in the second, nine in the third and two in the fourth.
Riverview’s lone runs came in the top of the fourth.
Chris Anderson, Jadyn Wilhite and Gavin Alveti scored three times to lead the Wildcats. Scoring twice were Kyler Hoover, Andrew Miller and Cooper Welch. Also scoring runs were Daniel Henley, Eli Wallis, Kam Hoover and Pryor.
The Wildcats had 12 hits. Welch, Henley and Kam Hoover had two apiece. Alveti, Wallis and Wilhite each had a double. Miller hit a triple. Welch had a home run.
“Cooper Welch had a home run, and it was good to see Jadyn and Eli get doubles to fall. Andrew Miller also came in and got a big hit. That dude can run.”
Hunter Rollins and Chandler Helvering each scored runs for the Raiders. Rollins and Name Homsley each had a hit for Riverview.
