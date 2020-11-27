A running clinic from Harding Academy’s Andrew Miller and a dominant defense put the Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the 3A state football playoffs after defeating the Jessieville Lions 45-14 at First Security Stadium.
The Lions at their own 20-yard line and were unable to move on the first two downs, but on third down on what looked like a blown play, Carson Hair was able to find a receiver for 11 yards before he was sacked to keep the opening drive alive. However, Jessieville was unable to get much going on four straight runs and was forced to punt.
A lengthy return to the Lions’ side of the field was negated by an illegal block in the back and put the Wildcats at first-and-10 on the 14. But the Wildcats were able to move the ball quickly after a pass from quarterback Caden Sipe to Jackson Fox.
A personal foul face mask added 15 yards and put the Wildcats in Lions’ territory, where they were able to run their way through the Lions’ defense and made their way to the red zone.
On first-and-10 at the Lions’ 14, the Wildcats had a false start that put them at first-and-15 at the 16, but that couldn’t keep them from scoring with 7:34 left in the first quarter when Sipe scored on an 8-yard touchdown run. Sophomore kicker Kyle Ferrie extra point was good and the Wildcats took the early 7-0 lead.
The Lions again started deep in their territory after an illegal block in the back penalty put them at their 25-yard line.
The Wildcats defense lived in the backfield during the drive, causing a sack with a loss of 10. The Lions went backward even more after an illegal formation penalty made it fourth-and-23.
After the punt, Harding Academy was already in the Lions’ territory at the 36-yard line.
With 4:48 left in the first quarter, Miller scored on a 7-yard run to add the Wildcats’ lead. The extra point was good and Harding Academy was cooking on all cylinders leading 14-0.
On a third-and-14, though. Hair scrambled and got the first down to keep the next drive alive and then connected on a 51-yard pass to senior Charlie Davis to give Jessieville its best scoring opportunity of the quarter.
Harding Academy stopped the Lions to set up a fourth-and-1 at the 1-yard line before the Lions called a timeout with the time winding down in the first quarter.
With 46.7 left in the first quarter, Hair pushed his way into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run. Junior Alisson Quinonez kicked the extra point and Jessieville was on the board 14-7.
The Wildcats recovered the onside kick attempt and didn’t take long to answer the score.
With 34.8 left in the first quarter, Miller ran 51 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good and the lead grew for the Wildcats 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions’ next possession featured a couple of fourth-down conversions. Hair converted fourth-and-1 at Jessieville’s 29 by running up behind his offensive line. The Lions faced another fourth-and1 at the Wildcats’ 21 and converted. Then, for the third time in the drive the Lions faced another fourth down, this time a fourth-and-5 at the Harding Academy 14.
After the Lions took almost nine minutes off the clock in the second quarter, Quinonez attempted a 30-yard field goal and it was wide left.
The Wildcats got the ball back at their own 20 and again they didn’t take long to get points.
With 3:30 left in the second quarter, Miller ran 43 yards for his third touchdown of the night. Ferrie kicked the extra point and the Wildcats sat comfortably at 28-7.
The Lions were moving down the field as time was winding down in the first half. Hair threw an interception and Harding Academy had a chance for points at the end of the quarter.
With 3.2 left in the second quarter, Ferrie kicked a 32-yard field goal to give the Wildcats the 31-7 halftime lead.
“I was very impressed with our offensive line,” Harding Academy head coach Neil Evans said. “I challenged them before the game, that we were going to lean on them not just tonight but through the entire playoffs. Our ability to run the ball is a big deal for us. It’s a combined effort. Andrew certainly had an outstanding game.”
Miller also credited his offensive line for their efforts, along with the Wildcats’ receivers.
“We have the best O-line in 3A,” Miller said. “They make the biggest holes for me to run through and then the receivers blocking is getting better every week. It’s a full team effort.”
The Lions opened the third quarter with an onside kick attempt that the Wildcats recovered and quickly took advantage of, this time displaying their passing prowess.
On the first play of the third quarter with 11:48 left, Sipe found Landon Koch for a 52-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good and just like that the Wildcats led 38-7.
The defense for Harding Academy allowed one long run and then held the Lions to nothing and sacked Hair again on the following drive.
Jessieville punted and pinned the Wildcats in their worst field position at the Harding Academy 9-yard line.
Harding Academy in one play picked up 50 yards on a pass from Sipe to Fox and then another 21 yards from Fox.
With 7:54 left in the third quarter, Sipe found Koch for a 7-yard touchdown pass.
The extra point was good from Ferrie and the mercy rule was in effect now at 45-7.
The Wildcats will host the Booneville Bearcats next Friday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs after Booneville defeated Osceola 10-7 Friday night.
